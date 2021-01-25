This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Realms seals direct integration deal with BetMGM

25th January 2021 8:54 am GMT
Shares in Gaming Realms were trading over 6 per cent higher in London Monday morning after the company announced a direct integration deal with BetMGM in the United States.

Gaming Realms will directly integrate its Slingo content with BetMGM’s online casino in Pennsylvania and Michigan during the first half of this year, expanding their existing relationship beyond New Jersey.

“We are delighted to have secured an extended agreement with BetMGM, who have been a fantastic partner in successfully distributing our Slingo portfolio to the New Jersey iGaming market,” said Michael Buckley, executive chairman of Gaming Realms.

“The new deal will allow us to work more closely with BetMGM going forward and will bring our hugely popular Slingo content to an even greater segment of the U.S. market. We remain focused on consolidating and expanding our reach in the U.S. and look forward to providing further updates in due course.”

Matthew Sunderland, VP of Gaming at BetMGM, commented: “BetMGM consistently brings a world-class gaming experience to our players across the U.S. We've found a great partner with Gaming Realms and our new agreement demonstrates our commitment to delivering next level gaming experiences.

“BetMGM Casino players in New Jersey have embraced Gaming Realms' Slingo portfolio and we anticipate a similar reaction as we roll out Gaming Realms' content throughout the U.S.”

Shares in Gaming Realms plc. (LSE:GMR) were trading 6.55 per cent higher at 35.38 pence per share in London early Monday morning.

