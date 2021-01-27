Stakelogic expands in Romania with Baumbet deal

Stakelogic has strengthened its presence in Romania’s regulated iGaming market through an integration with leading operator Baumbet.

The deal gives Baumbet players access to Stakelogic’s content for the first time, including popular slots such as Book of Adventure and Book of Cleopatra, alongside recent releases Serengeti Wilds and Gods of Secrecy.

“Baumbet is a leader in the thriving Romanian market and is the perfect partner with which to integrate our full suite of classic slot and video slot games as we look to strengthen our position in the market,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar.

“Our games combine thrilling gameplay with the chance to win big with every spin. This has proved to be a winning formula with players in markets around the world and we believe it will be just as popular with Baumbet and its discerning players.”

Baumbet chief operating officer Daniel Cordos commented: “We work hard to ensure we offer the best player experience and that is why we are always looking to partner with innovative and exciting online slot developers. Stakelogic certainly fits the bill and its games are a great addition to our portfolio.

“The integration adds both classic slots and video slots to our game lobby, providing our players with more variety and, most important, more quality content than ever before. Here’s to a hugely successful partnership for both Stakelogic and Baumbet.”