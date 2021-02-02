PlayStar Casino seals deal to enter New Jersey iGaming market

Newly established online casino operator PlayStar Casino has signed a market access deal to enter New Jersey’s regulated iGaming market later this year.

The multi-year agreement with Ocean Casino Resort will see PlayStar Casino launch in the Garden State during the fourth quarter of this year, subject to securing the necessary licences and approvals from the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement.

“We are delighted to have secured access to the thriving New Jersey market through Ocean Casino Resort,” said PlayStar Casino co-founder and executive vice president Adam Noble. “We have shaped our proposition through extensive market research and analysis of customer behaviour to ensure maximum engagement and entertainment.

“This is the first step towards PlayStar Casino becoming a favourite amongst players across the US.”

PlayStar Casino was founded and is chaired by Joel Wikell, a pioneer in the iGaming industry who established gaming supplier Boss Media back in 1996 and sold the business to GTECH (now IGT) in 2008.

“For me, it is great to be back in the game as I founded Boss Media in the mid-nineties and brought many of the earliest online casinos to life,” said Wikell. “To get back in at this time when the technology and possibilities have advanced so much, is genuinely exciting. And we’re looking forward to doing it all over again.”