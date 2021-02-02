Pragmatic Play seals live casino deal with Mansion’s M88

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has signed a landmark deal to develop a dedicated live casino environment for Mansion’s Asia-facing M88 brand.

The supplier will create a live studio with eight tables, all exclusive to M88, with customised branding and features, comprising seven Baccarat tables and one Roulette table.

Pragmatic Play will also provide its full live dealer portfolio, including its first game show title Mega Wheel, as well as Blackjack and Roulette Azure, with a second game show title, Mega Roulette, set for launch later this month.

“We’re beyond excited to sign this landmark commercial deal with Mansion’s brand, M88,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “It’s a step that will allow us to create dedicated, fully customised live casino environments for their customers, giving them a chance to enjoy a unique, immersive Live gaming experience signed by Pragmatic Play.

“We consistently strive to deliver top-tier content to our customers and are thrilled to provide a distinctive solution for M88 as we look forward to continuing to grow together and enjoying a very strong partnership.”

Mansion Asia creative director Carlos Lopez said: “Pragmatic Play’s reputation for developing cutting-edge content allows it to stand apart in the industry and we couldn’t be more contented that they will be supplying us with a complete dedicated Live solution.

“Eight new tables will significantly enhance our live casino capabilities and we’re eager to progress our relationship with Pragmatic Play, allowing us both to reach new heights.”