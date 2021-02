Chile’s Ministry of Finance has unveiled plans to modernize the country’s casino industry by regulating online gambling for the first time.

With COVID-19 lockdowns shutting down land-based casinos for most of the past year, the Ministry of Finance is expected to introduce two new bills to modernize the industry and safeguard the interests of the Treasury.

In 2019, casinos generated gross revenue of US$670m and paid taxes of $210m, of which $80m was distributed to municipalities and [...]