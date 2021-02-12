GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Microgaming, Leap Gaming and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Leap Gaming, Push Gaming, Playson, Endorphina, OneTouch and Gamzix.

Relax Gaming / SuperSeven

Relax Gaming has signed an agreement to provide its games portfolio to Bet Seven Online’s soon-to-launch SuperSeven brand, including popular slots Temple Tumble, Snake Arena and Money Train 2.

SuperSeven also gains access to Relax’s range of aggregated content, with titles from the likes of Fantasma Games, ReelPlay, and 4ThePlayer through the Powered By Relax and Silver Bullet programmes.

“The team at Bet Seven Online bring great experience to the table and we have no doubt that their latest enterprise, SuperSeven, will be a success,” said Relax Gaming chief commercial officer Daniel Eskola. “I’m confident that our content and that of our studio partners will deliver quality as well as variety for SuperSeven and its audience.”

SuperSeven chief operating officer Tim Parker commented: “Through SuperSeven we will be providing players with a modern, attractive and reliable product offering that matches the high standards we uphold at Bet Seven Online, for this reason we sought out content of the same calibre.

“The agreement with Relax enables us to deliver the high-quality offering that the brand requires to make an immediate impact. We’re looking forward to seeing how this unique content will resonate with our new players.”

Pariplay / Spiffbet

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has agreed a new deal to distribute its casino content to Spiffbet's GoliathCasino.com, BellisCasino.dk and BellisCasino.com brands.

“This is a great opportunity for Spiffbet to expand our existing partnership with Aspire Global and to increase our distribution capacity for Spiffbet’s casino games,” said Spiffbet CEO Henrik Svensson. “Pariplay’s strong position in Europe and increased presence in regulated markets such as the US give us access to new markets.

“We are impressed with how Pariplay’s Ignite development has supported numerous independent game studios to develop their products, so we have confidence that our partnership with Pariplay will improve our offering.”

Pariplay managing director Adrian Bailey said: “We’re extremely happy to onboard Spiffbet as we continue to expand our Ignite development programme. Seeing them choose Ignite to support with the development and distribution of their unique content just goes to show the perceived value our product has for players in the industry.

“I am convinced that Spiffbet’s games will be able to grow as an integral part of our offering and develop further towards becoming a top-tier game developer through a partnership that goes beyond a traditional sales agreement.”

Leap Gaming / Tuko Productions

Leap Gaming has expanded its presence in Italy’s regulated iGaming market through a new distribution deal with Tuko Production.

Leap’s casino content has gone live in Italy with Tuko’s network of operators, with Goldbet the first to launch.

“Now we can say that Leap’s whole casino portfolio is available to our clients through Tuko Hub System aggregation,” said Tuko Productions sales director Vincenzo Tancredi. “Our vast network of existing operators who already benefit from high-end casino games will definitely appreciate the availability of Leap’s great portfolio.”

Leap Gaming customer success manager Andreea Spiteri said: “We are happy to be able to extend the availability of our unique casino portfolio to the Italian market via our partners and friends, Tuko Productions.

“The high-quality UI and immersive themes of our games are sure to bring an immersive innovation to the Italian players. Acknowledging Tuko Productions’ expertise and tireless engagement we are looking forward to a great and rewarding long term partnership.”

Push Gaming / SoftSwiss

Push Gaming has agreed a deal to integrate its content with SoftSwiss, including titles such as Wheel of Wonders, and the upcoming Land of Zenith and Dinopolis games.

“Our core ethos is to put the player first, so we’re delighted with this deal that sees us collaborate with a brand like Softswiss which resonates with that,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “We’re an entertainment company at heart and we’re sure that this partnership is going to provide the right balance of player consideration both in terms of responsibility and offering the highest level of gaming satisfaction for those that love our signature experiences.”

Softswiss partner managers team lead Nikita Keino added: “We aim to provide cutting-edge technology solutions to the sector to ensure the success of any iGaming project. So being able to offer products like those from Push Gaming aligns perfectly with these values.

“We have earned ourselves a name in the iGaming industry thanks to the professionalism of our team and expertise every step of the way, and this deal simply adds more of this for us. We’re really pleased to have them onboard.”

Playson / Kaizen Gaming

Kaizen Gaming has expanded its online casino platform with new games from Playson, including titles such as Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win and Zeus: Thunder Reels.

“At Kaizen Gaming, we are constantly working towards the sole purpose of offering an unparalleled and completely safe experience to the people who choose us for their entertainment,” said Kaizen Gaming RNG casino manager Dimokratis Papadimos.

“In our effort to further strengthen Kaizen Gaming's online casino, we have finalized an agreement with Playson, the leading company in the casino gaming industry, and we are confident that our customers will embrace this new partnership, which aims to satisfy their needs, with responsible gaming as the main focus.”

Playson senior account manager Christos Zoulianitis said: “We are delighted to sign with Kaizen Gaming, a leading operator with a strong foothold in the fast-growing Greek market.

“With an impressive variety of newly-launched titles and classic hits, we have continued to go from strength to strength across Europe and Latin America and partnering with innovative operators such as Kaizen Gaming has been integral to that success.”

Endorphina / Octavian Lab

Endorphina has expanded its presence in Italy’s regulated iGaming market through an integration with platform provider Octavian Lab.

“Italian players will love Endorphina video slots,” said Octavian Lab CEO Emanuele Nocentelli. “I have no doubt this is going to be a great addition to our platform, and that together we will do very interesting things from now on.”

Endorphina sales manager Zdenek Llosa said: “Partnering with Octavian Lab is a step in the right direction for Endorphina in order to establish a strong footprint among operators in the Italian Market. Octavian Lab will integrate our full suite of games to be available in Italy and we are quite excited to develop a long-term relationship with them.”

OneTouch / Marsbet

OneTouch has struck a deal to launch its games with operator Marsbet, including a range of slot and table games such as Forgotten Pharaoh, MVP Hoops and Flexing Dragons.

“This agreement sees our immersive portfolio added to Marsbet’s impressive content offering, which is a fantastic step for both parties,” said OneTouch head of business development and operations Petra Maria Poola. “The operator’s ever-growing player reach extends throughout Europe, so this collaboration allows us to continue attracting a variety of new audiences.”

Marsbet’s Lilian Carter added: “We are thrilled to sign with OneTouch, the newest member of a partnership network which grows bigger by the day. The developer’s renowned portfolio of table and slot titles entertains players of all demographics, and we look forward to cultivating this promising commercial relationship in the period to come.”

Gamzix / Hub88

Gamzix has entered into an agreement to integrate its games with Hub88’s casino aggregation platform, initially including 13 games such as 40 Chilli Fruits, Banana Bar, GoWild, and latest release The Lion.

“Gamzix is formed by the team of iGaming professionals to create the slots with intuitive design, lots of features and nice graphics and sounds,” said Gamzix CEO Aleksandr Kosogov. “I’m sure that our cooperation with Hub88 will last long and be very successful.”

Hub88 director Vladimir Negine added: “The team at Gamzix are experienced professionals who know their field very well. Hub88 is excited to enter into this partnership which I’m sure will last long.”