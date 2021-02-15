Big Time Gaming partners Future Anthem for game data

Slots developer Big Time Gaming has partnered game data specialist Future Anthem to enable deep player behavioural understanding on its portfolio of games.

The agreement will give Big Time Gaming access to Future Anthem’s game data science platform Anthemetrics, initially on the Relax Gaming platform, providing the slot developer with the capability to predict performance and identify optimisation opportunities that will benefit Relax Gaming’s operator partners and their players.

“Leveraging the data provided by Future Anthem and applying that to our games, could be a huge milestone for BTG, providing us with an opportunity to continue optimising our innovative slots,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “This is the first step in an important partnership that offers multiple growth opportunities that will benefit our customers and their players.”

Future Anthem CEO and founder Leigh Nissim said: “Big Time Gaming has always been a leader within our industry and its commitment to game data science and player personalisation, protection and optimisation is exciting.

“Whilst we are starting with player-level insight on an important BTG distribution partner like Relax Gaming, I’m confident that there will be multiple opportunities for us to work together across the entire BTG portfolio in the future.”

Future Anthem has also partnered with Gaming Intelligence on a project to gauge the industry outlook in 2021