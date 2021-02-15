This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
NetEnt
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Big Time Gaming partners Future Anthem for game data

15th February 2021 10:49 am GMT
Red Tiger

Slots developer Big Time Gaming has partnered game data specialist Future Anthem to enable deep player behavioural understanding on its portfolio of games.

The agreement will give Big Time Gaming access to Future Anthem’s game data science platform Anthemetrics, initially on the Relax Gaming platform, providing the slot developer with the capability to predict performance and identify optimisation opportunities that will benefit Relax Gaming’s operator partners and their players.

“Leveraging the data provided by Future Anthem and applying that to our games, could be a huge milestone for BTG, providing us with an opportunity to continue optimising our innovative slots,” said Big Time Gaming CEO Nik Robinson. “This is the first step in an important partnership that offers multiple growth opportunities that will benefit our customers and their players.”

Future Anthem CEO and founder Leigh Nissim said: “Big Time Gaming has always been a leader within our industry and its commitment to game data science and player personalisation, protection and optimisation is exciting.

“Whilst we are starting with player-level insight on an important BTG distribution partner like Relax Gaming, I’m confident that there will be multiple opportunities for us to work together across the entire BTG portfolio in the future.”

Future Anthem has also partnered with Gaming Intelligence on a project to gauge the industry outlook in 2021, and we invite all readers to participate in this short survey to help pinpoint the challenges and opportunities for the year ahead and beyond.

Related Tags
Anthemetrics Big Time Gaming Casino Data Future Anthem Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Svenska Spel names new head of lottery sales and marketing

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic, Inspired and more

LeoVegas hits new heights in 2020 as revenue reaches €387.5m

Riding the iGaming Spac wave

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

IWG launches jackpot-enabled e-Instant games with Canada’s ALC

Who’s on the move?

Gaming Intelligence US regulatory bulletin, January 2021

Gaming Intelligence US regulatory bulletin, January 2021

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, ThunderSpin and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

Stakelogic expands in Romania with Baumbet deal

Caesars enters fantasy sports market with SuperDraft investment

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Future Anthem
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic