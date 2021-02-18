Red Tiger, NetEnt and FashionTV Gaming launch new Trillionaire game

Evolution-owned casino games developers Red Tiger and NetEnt have teamed up with FashionTV Gaming Group to launch a new 5-reel slot game Trillionaire.

The three-way collaboration is inspired by a song from the global fashion and lifestyle channel and features the hit ‘I Want to be a Trillionaire’ by FashionTV star Anja J.

The release follows a deal between NetEnt and FashionTV Gaming, the exclusive licensor for the FashionTV brand in iGaming, with Trillionaire’s technical integration and design elements undertaken by Red Tiger.

Trillionaire’s feature set includes a Free Spins mode during which players select one of five supermodels who will turn Wild, as well as the Fashion Wheel, where those reaching the fourth concentric circle will land a mega win.

“Combining the elegance and glamour of FashionTV with stylish gameplay, Trillionaire is a slot that looks the part while providing an engaging playing experience,” said Todd Haushalter, chief product officer for NetEnt and Red Tiger parent company Evolution. “Trillionaire takes branded content in a new direction and the vast potential audience marks out this collaborative effort involving NetEnt, Red Tiger and FashionTV Gaming Group as a landmark release.”

FashionTV Gaming Group chief operating officer Shai Kaplun commented: “The combination of the high lifestyle and luxury of our brand and the unique excitement of the online casino experience is encapsulated in Trillionaire.

“We are thrilled with the results of our partnership with NetEnt and the amazing creative work of Red Tiger, and we are sure this world-class slot will serve to significantly enhance our gaming industry presence as we move into a new era of FashionTV-branded luxury experiences in iGaming.”