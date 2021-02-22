This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Scientific Games Lottery
Stakelogic

Pragmatic Play rolls out content with Ellmount Gaming’s Casino Room

22nd February 2021 10:33 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Red Tiger

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched a selection of its online gaming products with Ellmount Gaming’s Casino Room brand.

Casino Room players now have access to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of slots, including popular games Sweet Bonanza, The Dog House Megaways and Wolf Gold.

Pragmatic Play has also rolled out its live casino offering with the operator, comprising its first gameshow style title Mega Wheel, and other games such as Roulette and Blackjack, streamed live from its state-of-the-art studio in Bucharest.

“Ellmount Gaming’s impressive brand Casino Room continues to grow in popularity and we’re very pleased to take two of our verticals live with them,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We have hit the ground running with a number of impressive commercial deals in the first few weeks of the year and are working hard to build on this strong momentum in the coming months.”

Ellmount Gaming head of casino Stefania Mincu added: “Pragmatic Play offers a wide variety of fantastic products and we’re thrilled to add its games to our popular brand Casino Room.

“Taking multiple products live was made simple through Pragmatic Play’s single API integration and we can’t wait to see this partnership bear fruit.”

Related Tags
Casino Casino Room Ellmount Gaming Live Casino Pragmatic Play Slots
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic, Inspired and more

Karamba enters Pay N Play market with Griffon Casino launch

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Pragmatic Play seals live casino deal with Mansion’s M88

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, ThunderSpin and more

GI Games Integrations: Yggdrasil, 1X2 Network, Zitro and more

GI Games Round-up: Inspired, Yggdrasil, Green Jade Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

Pragmatic Play partners Reel Kingdom for latest slot launch

Relax Gaming
Skywind
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Jumio
Aspire Global
Stakelogic