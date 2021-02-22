Pragmatic Play rolls out content with Ellmount Gaming’s Casino Room

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play has launched a selection of its online gaming products with Ellmount Gaming’s Casino Room brand.

Casino Room players now have access to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of slots, including popular games Sweet Bonanza, The Dog House Megaways and Wolf Gold.

Pragmatic Play has also rolled out its live casino offering with the operator, comprising its first gameshow style title Mega Wheel, and other games such as Roulette and Blackjack, streamed live from its state-of-the-art studio in Bucharest.

“Ellmount Gaming’s impressive brand Casino Room continues to grow in popularity and we’re very pleased to take two of our verticals live with them,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We have hit the ground running with a number of impressive commercial deals in the first few weeks of the year and are working hard to build on this strong momentum in the coming months.”

Ellmount Gaming head of casino Stefania Mincu added: “Pragmatic Play offers a wide variety of fantastic products and we’re thrilled to add its games to our popular brand Casino Room.

“Taking multiple products live was made simple through Pragmatic Play’s single API integration and we can’t wait to see this partnership bear fruit.”