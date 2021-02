New York-listed Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has entered into a strategic agreement with Penn National Gaming for market access in Ohio, Maryland and Missouri.

The 20-year partnership will allow RSI to launch its BetRivers.com online casino and sports betting platform in Ohio, Maryland and Missouri through potential second skins in each of those states, subject to license availability, state law and regulatory approvals.

The agreement with Penn National also provides RSI with a right of first offer [...]