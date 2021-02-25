Scientific Games unveils Rainbow Riches Race Day slot

New York-listed gaming supplier Scientific Games has expanded its Rainbow Riches franchise with the launch of a new sports-themed game, Rainbow Riches Race Day.

Inspired by classic horse racing arcade machines, the 6x4 slot features a familiar race format sitting above the reels, with players required to collect horses to advance along the racetrack. The first to cross the winning post is awarded the associated prize.

The game retains all the popular characteristics associated with the franchise and includes cascading wins and a bonus round where players have the ability to choose how the free spins are played out.

“Rainbow Riches Race Day marks another stellar addition to our portfolio this year and offers a unique gameplay that evolves the Rainbow Riches franchise to a new level,” said SG Digital content specialist director Rob Procter. “Those familiar with horse racing arcade machines will appreciate the way in which we’ve incorporated the format into the game, while for Rainbow Riches fans there’s a new concept to experience that includes all the iconic characteristics they love.

“We believe Rainbow Riches Race Day will appeal to a wide audience and prove to be a huge hit with players.”

Rainbow Riches Race Day has initially launched exclusively with Gamesys’ UK-facing RainbowRichesCasino.com, and will soon be rolled out with several Tier 1 operators ahead UK's Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National, which are scheduled to take place in March and April of this year.

“We’re pleased to be working closely with Scientific Games again to extend our range of Rainbow Riches titles with this exclusive deal,” said Gamesys marketing director Simon Mizzi. “Rainbow Riches Race Day is an exciting new game which showcases our quest to innovate with new, topical content that will resonate with our players and help us to reach new audiences.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 0.72 per cent higher at $47.81 per share in New York Wednesday, while shares in Gamesys Group plc. (LSE:GYS) were trading 0.57 per cent lower at 1,384.00 pence per share in London Thursday morning.