Red Tiger launches slot portfolio with bet365

Evolution-owned casino games supplier Red Tiger has launched its portfolio of slots with leading operator bet365.

The integration gives bet365 players access to a broad range of Red Tiger titles, including Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Piggy Riches Megaways, Dynamite Riches and Dragon’s Fire.

Evolution chief commercial officer and Malta CEO Johan Nordstrom said the agreement is a significant commercial achievement for Red Tiger.

“Given the scale of bet365’s global operations, this is an important and exciting partnership for Red Tiger,” he said. “The team has earned a well-deserved reputation for consistent quality that has been recognised by bet365 and there are some excellent new games in the production pipeline which will only add to that.”

Share in Evolution Gaming Group AB (STO:EVO) were trading 1.09 per cent higher at SEK1,063.00 per share in Stockholm Monday morning.