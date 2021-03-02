This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Scientific Games Lottery

Pragmatic Play seals landmark live casino deal with Unibet

2nd March 2021 10:37 am GMT
Red Tiger

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has signed a landmark deal to create a dedicated live casino environment for Kindred Group’s Unibet brand.

The agreement will see Pragmatic Play create an exclusive live studio for Unibet customers, featuring a number of live gaming tables such as Blackjack and Roulette with customised branding and design.

Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of live casino games will be broadcast from its state-of-the-art studio in Bucharest, and include its first game show title Mega Wheel and latest release Mega Roulette.

“This is a truly significant deal for us to have signed,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “The impact of having one of our fully customised live casino environments broadcast to the world via an operator such as Unibet cannot be understated. The deal is just the reward that the hard work of our teams deserves, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Kindred head of casino David Robertson said: “Our aim to provide entertainment, ﬁne-tuned for an unforgettable experience is going to be made that much easier with the partnership with Pragmatic Play.

“The bespoke product we’ll be able to broadcast will allow us to engage with our customers in exactly the manner the market requires, which is essential for us. “

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading up 2.83 per cent at SEK143.45 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high of SEK143.85 earlier in the day.

Related Tags
Kindred Group Live Casino Pragmatic Play Unibet
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Pragmatic Play appoints VP of commercial strategy and operations

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

Pragmatic Play launches new Mega Roulette live casino game

Pragmatic Play rolls out content with Ellmount Gaming’s Casino Room

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Stakelogic, Inspired and more

Karamba enters Pay N Play market with Griffon Casino launch

GI DEALS OF THE MONTH: January 2021

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Pragmatic Play challenges Entain in battle for online bingo players

Pragmatic Play seals live casino deal with Mansion’s M88

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, BF Games, ThunderSpin and more

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind
Fast Track
Aspire Global