Pragmatic Play seals landmark live casino deal with Unibet

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has signed a landmark deal to create a dedicated live casino environment for Kindred Group’s Unibet brand.

The agreement will see Pragmatic Play create an exclusive live studio for Unibet customers, featuring a number of live gaming tables such as Blackjack and Roulette with customised branding and design.

Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of live casino games will be broadcast from its state-of-the-art studio in Bucharest, and include its first game show title Mega Wheel and latest release Mega Roulette.

“This is a truly significant deal for us to have signed,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “The impact of having one of our fully customised live casino environments broadcast to the world via an operator such as Unibet cannot be understated. The deal is just the reward that the hard work of our teams deserves, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Kindred head of casino David Robertson said: “Our aim to provide entertainment, ﬁne-tuned for an unforgettable experience is going to be made that much easier with the partnership with Pragmatic Play.

“The bespoke product we’ll be able to broadcast will allow us to engage with our customers in exactly the manner the market requires, which is essential for us. “

Shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND) were trading up 2.83 per cent at SEK143.45 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high of SEK143.85 earlier in the day.