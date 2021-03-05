GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence includes the likes of Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, iSoftBet, Booongo, Zitro Digital and TVBET.

Pariplay / Paf

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has signed an agreement to integrate its Fusion platform with Paf, giving the operator access to more than 14,000 games.

“Paf is one of the leading names in European gaming and we are very excited to be working with them,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “Their huge customer base will benefit not only from the quantity of games available, but the sheer quality contained within the range.”

Paf chief gaming officer Kim Johansson commented: “Giving consumers variety and choice is incredibly important when it comes to staying ahead of our competitors. By offering them the great games that are delivered by the Fusion platform we are doing that - and we are looking forward to seeing the agreement bear fruit in the coming months.”

Pragmatic Play / Aposta365

Pragmatic Play has strengthened its position in Peru through a new deal with Aposta365, providing the operator with slots including Wolf Gold, Hot to Burn, Gates of Olympus, as well as its table games and scratchcards.

“Peru is a market of great importance to us and as such this deal with Aposta365 aligns perfectly with our aspirations there,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Their experience in the local market will be invaluable in us making our mark there. We’re looking forward to working with them.

Aposta365 general director Luis Alder said: “Pragmatic Play offers exactly the kind of content we’re looking for to enhance our operations. They’re leader in what they do, and we’re delighted our players will be able to enjoy their games. It’s a great way for us to leverage the growth in Peru’s online space.”

2 by 2 Gaming / Leander Games

Leander Games has agreed a deal to expand its LeGa aggregation platform with seven new slot games developed by 2 By 2 Gaming.

2 by 2 Gaming already provides 19 games to the Leander platform, including Giant Riches, Wolfheart, Pinocchio’s Fortune, and Spell of Odin.

“We’re really pleased that the Leander aggregation platform will be enhanced by the new games from 2 by 2,” said Leander Games CEO Steven Matsell. “The faith 2 by 2 Gaming has shown in our platform is much appreciated and we look forward to continuing our close relationship in the future.”

2 by 2 Gaming CEO Shridhar Joshi added: “We have enjoyed a fruitful relationship with Leander for a while now and we know that the games we produce have proved popular with their clients. We are excited to be able to given the opportunity to supply an even broader selection of top-quality games under this extended relationship.”

Tom Horn Gaming / ESC Online

Tom Horn Gaming has expanded its presence in Portugal’s regulated iGaming market through the integration of its games with Estoril Sol’s ESC Online brand, including titles such as 243 Crystal Fruits, Wolf Sierra and recent release Wheel of Luck.

“We’re thrilled to have joined forces with ESC Online,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “It is one of the oldest and most established brands in the country and this partnership is in line with our long-term strategy of expansion and consolidation of our presence in key regulated markets around the world.

“We’re positive Estoril’s players will enjoy our premium and mobile-focused content and we are looking forward to having a long and steady collaboration with the operator.”

Booongo / Betmaster

Booongo has agreed a deal to integrate its slots with operator Betmaster, including titles such as Dragon Pearls, Beast Saga and Aztec Sun.

“This partnership with Betmaster will provide us with more opportunities than ever before in a range of previously untapped markets,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “We are excited to see how our growing library of Hold and Win titles are received by Betmaster customers and look forward to enjoying this successful partnership."

iSoftBet / EGT Digital

iSoftBet has agreed a deal to integrate its portfolio of games with EGT Digital’s platform, including titles such as Aztec Gold Extra Gold Megaways, Gold Digger and Queen of Wonderland Megaways.

“We’re consistently integrating with leading partners to integrate our slots portfolio and we’re thrilled to agree terms with EGT Digital,” said iSoftBet chief commercial officer Michael Probert. “Rapidly expanding our regulated market footprint is a prime focus for us and something we can achieve further through this agreement.”

EGT Digital CEO Alexander Botov added: “Our partnership with iSoftBet provides us with the opportunity to offer our customers an unforgettable igaming experience and we’re looking forward to a great start to the New Year.”

Zitro Digital / Bplay.com.ar

Zitro Digital has launched its games in Argentina with Boldt Group’s bplay.com.ar.

“Our games enjoy an impressive popularity in the casinos of which the Boldt Group operates, in the Province of Santa Fe,” said Alejandra Burato, commercial director of Zitro for LatAm. “Games such as Link King, Link Me or Link Shock, have been established as favorites among their customers and we are convinced that they will enjoy the same success in the online channel.

“We are grateful to the Boldt Group for the trust placed in us and we are very excited about the project and determined to incorporate more and more titles in the near future.”

TVBET / Pronet Gaming

Pronet Gaming has expanded its platform with new content from TVBET, including 12 new live dealer games such as blackjack-based 21Bet, WheelBet and fast-playing live lottery game 5Bet.

“TVBET is well-known in the industry for providing appealing live-streamed content that has proven to be very popular with players all over the world,” said Pronet Gaming chief commercial officer Bobby Longhurst. “Given our focus on further strengthening our presence in emerging markets, adding TVBET’s products to our platform diversifies our portfolio, providing another world-class offering for our operator partners.”

TVBET CEO Peter Korpusenko said: “The partnership between TVBET and Pronet Gaming is an excellent step towards our common goal of providing high-quality content to bookmakers and casinos, both online and offline. We are delighted to team up with the Pronet Gaming platform, with a shared vision and mission.”