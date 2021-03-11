This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech rolls out casino to Kindred Group brands

11th March 2021 8:38 am GMT
London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has entered into a new partnership to launch its casino content across Kindred Group’s nine brands.

Following an initial launch on Unibet’s UK and .com sites, Playtech Casino will now be rolled out across further regulated markets including Sweden, Belgium and Romania.

Kindred’s eight other brands will also be able to access Playtech’s latest game releases, such as the Age of the Gods suite and the Fire Blaze Jackpot series, developed by Playtech studios including Origins, Quickspin, Vikings, Rarestone and Ash.

“Playtech’s innovative and engaging content will provide a fantastic level of entertainment to our international audiences and we’re delighted to be working with them,” said Kindred Group head of casino David Robertson. “This will be a very exciting partnership for both companies, and we look forward to developing this partnership further in the months and years to come.”

Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad commented: “We are thrilled that Kindred Group has chosen Playtech as its technology partner, highlighting the continued strength of our casino offering.

“This is a great example of Playtech’s commitment to partnering with the right companies to bring great entertainment to new and growing markets.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.91 per cent lower at 496.30 pence per share in London Thursday morning, while shares in Kindred Group plc (STO:KIND-SDB) were trading 5.26 per cent higher at SEK139.20 per share in Stockholm.

