This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery

Relax Gaming launches latest slot Emerald’s Infinity Reels

11th March 2021 9:30 am GMT
NetEnt

Relax Gaming has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of a new Irish-themed slot, Emerald’s Infinity Reels.

The game is set in an Irish meadow, which sets the scene for players seeking their fortune, with a host of unique charms, treasures and gold along the way.

Luck is on the player’s side when three matching symbols land, triggering the Infinity Reels mechanic, shifting reels to the left and re-spinning for as long as matching symbols keep coming. Every time a reel moves out of screen, symbols are collected and applied to the win as multipliers, adding to each winner’s pot of gold.

Storing collected symbols for the duration of the round, multipliers are built up making it easier to accumulate even bigger wins. A special x2 symbol multiplier can also be applied in Free Spins, which doubles the number of all paying symbols accumulated.

“Offering our unique Relax take on the much-loved Irish theme, Emerald’s Infinity Reels is a tremendous game to look at and even better to play  our design team have done a wonderful job of matching the visuals with our trademark intuitive features,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “We hope it bring pots of luck and fun to our network partners and their players.”

Related Tags
Casino iGaming Infinity Reels Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

Big Time Gaming partners Future Anthem for game data

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Microgaming, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

Relax Gaming launches latest slot Multiplier Odyssey

Relax Gaming strengthens commercial team to grow UK presence

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Relax Gaming announces Gamshy as newest Powered By partner

Relax Gaming unveils new Kluster Krystals Megaclusters slot

4ThePlayer.com secures seven-figure investment ahead of US expansion

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Relax Gaming
Skywind

Featured Jobs

B2B Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: B2B Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global