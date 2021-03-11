Relax Gaming launches latest slot Emerald’s Infinity Reels

Relax Gaming has expanded its games portfolio with the launch of a new Irish-themed slot, Emerald’s Infinity Reels.

The game is set in an Irish meadow, which sets the scene for players seeking their fortune, with a host of unique charms, treasures and gold along the way.

Luck is on the player’s side when three matching symbols land, triggering the Infinity Reels mechanic, shifting reels to the left and re-spinning for as long as matching symbols keep coming. Every time a reel moves out of screen, symbols are collected and applied to the win as multipliers, adding to each winner’s pot of gold.

Storing collected symbols for the duration of the round, multipliers are built up making it easier to accumulate even bigger wins. A special x2 symbol multiplier can also be applied in Free Spins, which doubles the number of all paying symbols accumulated.

“Offering our unique Relax take on the much-loved Irish theme, Emerald’s Infinity Reels is a tremendous game to look at and even better to play our design team have done a wonderful job of matching the visuals with our trademark intuitive features,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “We hope it bring pots of luck and fun to our network partners and their players.”