Pragmatic Play extends Venezuela presence with Grupo Cordialito deal

Gaming supplier Pragmatic Play continues to expand its presence in South America, agreeing a new deal with Grupo Cordialito in Venezuela.

The agreement will provide the operator with access to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of slots, including latest titles such as Eye of the Storm and Joker King, as well as its live casino and virtual sports products.

“Growing in the continent is naturally a key goal and that is seen with our commitment to partnering with leading operators in major nations across Latin America,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “We’re delighted to partner with Grupo Cordialito and we are excited to start a long and fruitful relationship together.”

Grupo Cordialito CEO Javier Lopez commented: “Pragmatic Play’s offering is perfectly suited for our business needs and we couldn’t be happier to join forces.”

“With an extensive portfolio across multiple verticals, our players will enjoy content regardless of their tastes and we look forward to providing more engaging experiences.”