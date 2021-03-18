This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Playtech extends long-term partnership with Flutter brands

18th March 2021 10:45 am GMT
Playtech
NetEnt

London-listed gaming supplier Playtech has extended its technology partnership with Flutter Entertainment for its Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Casino brands.

The new five-year contract extension will see Playtech continue to provide its products and services to all three brands for their online gaming and live casino offerings across Europe.

In addition, Playtech will continue as the exclusive dedicated live dealer studio for Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Casino, including the upcoming launch of Sky Vegas Live Casino.  

“Flutter is one of Playtech’s key strategic partners, and so this new long-term agreement to supply our innovative software and services across four key product verticals is significant,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “This is testament to the long standing and strong relations between Flutter and Playtech, and we look forward to continuing to work with Flutter in its core markets to support Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Casino over the next five years.”

Conor Grant, CEO of Flutter’s UK and Ireland division, commented: “We are pleased to have signed an extension agreement with Playtech. Over the years we have built a very successful partnership and are excited to continue offering our customers access to software from one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-quality gaming product.”

Shares in Playtech plc (LSE:PTEC) were trading 2.69 per cent higher at 431.40 pence per share in London Thursday following the announcement, while shares in Flutter Entertainment plc (LSE:FLTR) were 0.72 per cent higher at 16,819.93 pence per share.

