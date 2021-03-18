This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Scientific Games releases Monopoly Utility Trails in partnership with Hasbro

18th March 2021 10:31 am GMT
Monopoly Utility Trails
NetEnt

Scientific Games has announced the launch of Monopoly Utility Trails, the latest game developed under its long-term brand licensing partnership with Hasbro.

The in-house produced title incorporates familiar landmarks and symbols associated with the globally recognized board game, with the gameplay centred on the two utilities, Water Works and Electric Company.

The latest Monopoly title offers a top prize of 250,000x with its cluster mechanics and players are tasked with collecting 15 bonus symbols to trigger bonus rounds that are themed to the game’s iconic utility properties.

“Our long experience partnering with Scientific Games has showed us that this is a company dedicated to producing gaming entertainment that pushes the boundaries while staying faithful to our iconic brands,” said Mark Blecher, SVP corporate strategy and business affairs at Hasbro. “The Monopoly brand is the most iconic of all and it’s a delight for us to see a cherished brand globally inspire such an innovative gaming experience that we are sure players will love.”

Rob Procter, content specialist director, digital at Scientific Games added: “Monopoly remains one of the most popular game brands in the world and we thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Hasbro in delivering this innovative new title.

“Our OpenGaming proposition really springs to life with the Monopoly brand, and Monopoly Utility Trails typifies everything we are about in terms of game releases this year. Our in-house team has produced a slot that has a great front end, striking artwork and as ever, a strong set of responsible gaming features. The Cluster pays mechanic has great potential and this is a slot we are certain will be enjoyed by players seeking a new, feature-rich experience that builds on the success of a timeless classic.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 3.49 per cent higher at $47.14 per share in New York Thursday.

Related Tags
Hasbro iGaming Monopoly Scientific Games
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Scientific Games wins new instant lottery games deal with Idaho Lottery

Scientific Games renews instant lottery deal in Tennessee

Entain extends Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform deal

Bavaria set to implement online gaming monopoly

GI Deals of the Month: February 2021

Gaming Innovation Group on top as gaming shares rebound in February

IGT and Scientific Games agree to share cashless gaming technology patents

Pandemic pushes Scientific Games’ full year revenue down to $2.72bn

Scientific Games unveils Rainbow Riches Race Day slot

ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

Scientific Games adds Supermarket Sweep to branded lottery portfolio

Mixed start to 2021 as gaming shares dip in January

North Dakota Lottery extends Scientific Games partnership

Scientific Games adds AretoNet to OpenArena platform

Catena Media appoints Michael Daly as chief executive

Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games