Scientific Games releases Monopoly Utility Trails in partnership with Hasbro

Scientific Games has announced the launch of Monopoly Utility Trails, the latest game developed under its long-term brand licensing partnership with Hasbro.

The in-house produced title incorporates familiar landmarks and symbols associated with the globally recognized board game, with the gameplay centred on the two utilities, Water Works and Electric Company.

The latest Monopoly title offers a top prize of 250,000x with its cluster mechanics and players are tasked with collecting 15 bonus symbols to trigger bonus rounds that are themed to the game’s iconic utility properties.

“Our long experience partnering with Scientific Games has showed us that this is a company dedicated to producing gaming entertainment that pushes the boundaries while staying faithful to our iconic brands,” said Mark Blecher, SVP corporate strategy and business affairs at Hasbro. “The Monopoly brand is the most iconic of all and it’s a delight for us to see a cherished brand globally inspire such an innovative gaming experience that we are sure players will love.”

Rob Procter, content specialist director, digital at Scientific Games added: “Monopoly remains one of the most popular game brands in the world and we thoroughly enjoyed working alongside Hasbro in delivering this innovative new title.

“Our OpenGaming proposition really springs to life with the Monopoly brand, and Monopoly Utility Trails typifies everything we are about in terms of game releases this year. Our in-house team has produced a slot that has a great front end, striking artwork and as ever, a strong set of responsible gaming features. The Cluster pays mechanic has great potential and this is a slot we are certain will be enjoyed by players seeking a new, feature-rich experience that builds on the success of a timeless classic.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed 3.49 per cent higher at $47.14 per share in New York Thursday.