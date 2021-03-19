GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

The latest platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of BF Games, Pragmatic Play, Spinomenal, Eyecon, 5Men Gaming, Habanero, ESA Gaming and Playson.

BF Games / Digitain

BF Games has agreed a deal to integrate its portfolio of games on to Digitain’s platform.

The integration includes player favourites Book of Gods, Royal Crown and Stunning Hot, as well as the supplier’s Stunning Cube, Star Settler and upcoming Cave of Fortune game.

“Digitain’s iGaming platform is first-class and the company has a strong foothold in several key jurisdictions. We are thrilled to add our content to their existing offering,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru. “This year will see us create exciting fresh content and we look forward to bringing it to new audiences around the globe together with Digitain.”

Digitain chief business officer Simon Westbury said: “We are very impressed with BF Games’ offering and are delighted to add their content to our platform. We particularly like their mix of classic slots and their more innovative titles, as there is something there that will appeal to all player types across our partner network.

“We are continually seeking to add premium partners to enhance the offering on our iGaming platform and BF Games certainly meets that criteria.”

Pragmatic Play / efbet

Pragmatic Play has launched its slots portfolio with operator efbet, including popular titles Great Rhino Megaways, Sweet Bonanza and Gates of Olympus.

The integration will be followed by the addition of Pragmatic Play’s live casino products next week, including Roulette, Baccarat and latest release ONE Blackjack.

“We’re very pleased to supply multiple verticals to our newest partner, efbet,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Our slot offering continues to grow at an impressive rate, while our live casino products have gained fans all over the world and we can’t wait to work with efbet to extend that reach further.”

A spokesperson for efbet said: “Pragmatic Play’s products need no introduction and we’re thrilled to take two product ranges live across Europe. By adding a wealth of content to our platform through a simple integration, our players are now spoilt for choice with Pragmatic Play’s offering.”

Spinomenal / Pariplay

Pariplay has struck a deal to add content from Spinomenal onto its Fusion platform, including over 100 games such as newly released Buffalo Rampage and Poseidon’s Rising, as well as the popular Demi Gods series.

“Spinomenal offers a fantastic selection of games that has gained a big global fan base,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “With a huge array of themes and thrilling features such as buy-ins and in-game jackpots, we are certain that their games will be a big hit with our operator partners and their players.”

Spinomenal CEO Lior Shvartz said: “Pariplay’s aggregation offering is very impressive with content from the industry’s biggest names and we are thrilled to now be added to that list.

“With their extensive operator network, we can be sure that our content will reach a wide new audience and we are excited to bring players the entertainment our games offer.”

Eyecon / SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss has expanded its casino aggregator platform with new content from Playtech-owned studio Eyecon, including more than 90 titles such as Fluffy Favourites, Shaman’s Dream, Sugar Train, Irish Luck and Twinkle.

“Our team here at SoftSwiss is excited to partner with Eyecon, the gaming provider delivering one of the best bingo slots on the market,” said SoftSwiss partner managers team lead Nikita Keino. “We’re glad that their gaming offering will now join SoftSwiss extensive portfolio.”

5Men Gaming / SoftSwiss

SoftSwiss has also added content from 5Men Gaming to its platform, including titles such as Boiling Hot, Aliens & Pyramids, Book of Ulugh Beg, Renesance Fruits and Monkey Mines.

“It’s a joy to be partnering with a team of such highly skilled professionals of game development, as their attitude towards iGaming 100 per cent aligns with ours here at SoftSwiss,” said SoftSwiss’ Keino. “We’re glad to be extending our offering even further with them and are hoping for valuable cooperation.”

5Men Gaming chief operations manager Anton Korzhenkov said: “We are excited to enter this fascinating partnership with one of the most well-known platforms in both English speaking and CIS areas. Our award-winning slots will be a perfect addition to SoftSwiss wide selection of existing providers, and we are looking forward to working closely with the operators to bring our high-quality content to the destination markets.”

Oryx Gaming / Grand Casino Luzern

Oryx Gaming's content has gone live in Switzerland for the first time on Grand Casino Luzern’s mycasino.ch site.

The launch includes the entire games portfolio from Oryx’s exclusive RGS partner GAMOMAT, including top-performing titles Royal Seven, Ramses Book, Crystal Book and Take 5.

"Switzerland is a very exciting young market and we are pleased to finally take our content live with Grand Casino Luzern," said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij. "This marks the beginning of our venture in Switzerland and we couldn’t have chosen a better partner than the leading operator in the market.

"We look forward to further establishing our presence in the country and providing players with the premium content we have to offer."

Grand Casino Luzern CEO Wolfgang Bliem said: "Following a very smooth integration process we are thrilled to now offer GAMOMAT’s proven content to our player base.

"Our business continues to go from strength to strength and our offering has been further improved by our partnership with Oryx."

Habanero / Slots del Sol

Habanero has launched its titles in in Paraguay for the first time with operator Slots del Sol.

“We are delighted to sign with Slots del Sol in a deal that sees us go from strength to strength in Latin America with yet another market entry,” said Habanero business development executive Vera Motto. “We feel confident that the Paraguay-licensed operator’s new online casino will attract a wide range of different players, and we look forward to introducing them to our fantastic games catalogue.”

ESA Gaming / Emara Play

ESA Gaming has bolstered its presence in Latin America and Spain through a new integration with Emara Play’s content aggregation platform, including its EasySwipe portfolio of titles such as Goal Mine and Fruit Staxx.

“This deal with Emara Play allows us to further expand our footprint in LatAm where players have embraced our content, while also making our debut in Spain which is a market we have had our eyes on for a long time,” said ESA Gaming director Zorica Smallwood. “Our games have seen some impressive growth over the last year and we are thrilled to reach even more players with our content and help operators improve their cross-selling capabilities.”

Emara Play CEO Daniel Rubio added: “ESA Gaming’s content, optimised for cross-selling, makes a unique addition to our existing offering and will be a perfect match for our operator partners that are looking to introduce their players to casino games without disrupting the sports experience. We look forward to a successful partnership together with ESA Gaming.”

Playson / Solbet

Playson has expanded its presence in Latin America through a new deal with Dreams Group’s Solbet, which will see the rollout of games including Solar Temple, Wolf Power: Hold and Win and Legend of Cleopatra: Megaways.

“We are thrilled to partner with Solbet, a dynamic operator based in a crucial region, appealing to an ever-growing army of fans,” said Playson sales director Blanka Homor. “The agreement showcases our strengthening credentials in the LatAm markets, which are set to retain their position among our industry’s most important territories through 2021.”

Solbet development manager Juan Pablo Uribe said: “Playson’s portfolio showcases an immersive suite of gaming titles which have proved popular across the globe, so it’s fantastic to be integrating the supplier’s content.”