Pragmatic Play adds live casino to Betway supply deal

Pragmatic Play has expanded its existing supply deal with UK-facing operator Betway to include its live casino solution.

Betway customers gain access to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of live dealer games, including its first gameshow style product Mega Wheel, as well as the popular Blackjack Azure and Roulette games.

The launch of live dealer games follows the recent addition of Pragmatic Play’s slots to Betway.

“Betway has only been a customer for a few months and we’re already enjoying a fantastic partnership,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari. “Our live casino portfolio offers operators cutting-edge games designed for players of all tastes and we are very excited to take this relationship to the next level.”

Betway marketing and operations director Paul Adkins said: “Pragmatic Play’s slot offering has been a great addition to our online casino, and we’re delighted to be complementing that with their live casino range as well.

“Adding new verticals from Pragmatic Play was very easy through their single API integration and we look forward to enjoying continued success together in the future.”