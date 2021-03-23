This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Pragmatic Play adds live casino to Betway supply deal

23rd March 2021 9:19 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
NetEnt

Pragmatic Play has expanded its existing supply deal with UK-facing operator Betway to include its live casino solution.

Betway customers gain access to Pragmatic Play’s portfolio of live dealer games, including its first gameshow style product Mega Wheel, as well as the popular Blackjack Azure and Roulette games.

The launch of live dealer games follows the recent addition of Pragmatic Play’s slots to Betway.

“Betway has only been a customer for a few months and we’re already enjoying a fantastic partnership,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari. “Our live casino portfolio offers operators cutting-edge games designed for players of all tastes and we are very excited to take this relationship to the next level.”

Betway marketing and operations director Paul Adkins said: “Pragmatic Play’s slot offering has been a great addition to our online casino, and we’re delighted to be complementing that with their live casino range as well.

“Adding new verticals from Pragmatic Play was very easy through their single API integration and we look forward to enjoying continued success together in the future.”

Related Tags
Betway Live Casino Pragmatic Play United Kingdom
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Booongo, OneTouch and more

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

Pragmatic Play extends Venezuela presence with Grupo Cordialito deal

GI Games Round-up: Stakelogic, Spearhead, Push Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

BetVictor goes bingo with new Pragmatic Play deal

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, IGT, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, 2 by 2 Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming and more

Pragmatic Play seals landmark live casino deal with Unibet

Pragmatic Play appoints VP of commercial strategy and operations

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

Pragmatic Play launches new Mega Roulette live casino game

Pragmatic Play rolls out content with Ellmount Gaming’s Casino Room

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Blueprint Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Pariplay

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games