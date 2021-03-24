This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
Scientific Games Lottery
Scientific Games

Relax Gaming rolls out new Templar Tumble slot

24th March 2021 9:32 am GMT
NetEnt

Relax Gaming has rolled out the fourth instalment of its popular Tumble series of games with the launch of Templar Tumble.

The slot takes players to a medieval cathedral featuring the Templar Knights in a game that offers 117,649 ways to win.

Crumbling blockers allow gradual progress towards Free Spins and when all are destroyed, six spins are awarded. In this unique bonus game, the blocker symbols do not appear, increasing the chance of achieving big wins. Wilds also transform normal symbols into Mystery versions, unlocking the possibility of even more extra spins.    

“Our Tumble series has been an exceptionally strong performer and this new instalment is set to continue in the same vein,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Temple Tumble has all the gameplay allure of its predecessors with a stylish new theme and features that fans old and new are sure to love.”

Related Tags
iGaming Relax Gaming Slots
Related Videos
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Slot developer Fantasma Games begins trading on Nasdaq Stockholm

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Oryx Gaming, Swintt and more

Relax Gaming launches latest slot Emerald’s Infinity Reels

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, NetEnt, Greentube and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Skywind, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Integrations: Skywind, Stakelogic, BF Games and more

ReelPlay promotes David Johnson to chief executive

Big Time Gaming partners Future Anthem for game data

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Microgaming, Leap Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Leap Gaming, Salsa Technology, Nolimit City and more

GI Games Integrations: Slotmill, 1X2 Network, Oryx Gaming and more

Relax Gaming launches latest slot Multiplier Odyssey

Relax Gaming strengthens commercial team to grow UK presence

GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Gaming Realms and more

GI Games Integrations: Oryx Gaming, 1X2 Network, Playson and more

Pariplay
Skywind
Relax Gaming
Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global
Scientific Games