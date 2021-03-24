Relax Gaming rolls out new Templar Tumble slot

Relax Gaming has rolled out the fourth instalment of its popular Tumble series of games with the launch of Templar Tumble.

The slot takes players to a medieval cathedral featuring the Templar Knights in a game that offers 117,649 ways to win.

Crumbling blockers allow gradual progress towards Free Spins and when all are destroyed, six spins are awarded. In this unique bonus game, the blocker symbols do not appear, increasing the chance of achieving big wins. Wilds also transform normal symbols into Mystery versions, unlocking the possibility of even more extra spins.

“Our Tumble series has been an exceptionally strong performer and this new instalment is set to continue in the same vein,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Temple Tumble has all the gameplay allure of its predecessors with a stylish new theme and features that fans old and new are sure to love.”