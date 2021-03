Sydney-listed operator PointsBet Holdings has partnered Penn National Gaming to secure market access to Pennsylvania and Mississippi’s online sports betting and iGaming markets.

The market access deal for each state is valid for twenty years from the date of launch and will expand PointsBet’s US sports betting footprint to 14 states, subject to the passing of enabling legislation and licensure.

PointsBet will be responsible for all licensing and approval costs in connection with launching and operating in [...]