Gaming Intelligence
Pragmatic Play continues LatAm expansion with Estelarbet

8th April 2021 9:23 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
RE

Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has further expanded its presence in Latin America through a new supply deal with Estelarbet.

The agreement sees Pragmatic Play roll out its portfolio of slots with the operator, alongside its live casino and virtual sports products.

The rollout continues Pragmatic Play’s recent expansion in the region with the likes of Grupo Cordialito in Venezuela and AgClub7 in Brazil.

“We’re very happy to be taking multiple products live with Estelarbet, which has an exciting presence in LatAm,” said Pragmatic Play chief business development officer Yossi Barzely. “Our offering continues to grow, and we’ve made impressive inroads into the continent so far, and we’re eager to maintain our current trajectory.”

Estelarbet chief marketing officer Sebastian Salazar said: “Being able to take three verticals of a supplier and roll them out to customers seamlessly is a huge advantage, so we’re delighted to confirm this deal. 

“With an exciting roadmap for products across the breadth of its portfolio, we can’t wait to enjoy a long relationship with Pragmatic Play.”

