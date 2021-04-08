This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
Relax Gaming releases latest slot Wild Chapo

8th April 2021 9:51 am GMT
Relax Gaming has expanded its slot portfolio with the release of its latest title Wild Chapo.

The bandito-themed slot game features a classic cartoon art style and a Mariachi-inspired soundtrack with Expanding TNT Wilds, Sticky Wild Re-Spins and Bonus Bomb symbols in the base game, while three bonus symbols earn players a drink inside Wild Chapo’s bar where bombs are stored until the last free spin.

When triggered, they ignite the reels, converting into wilds with a multiplier that corresponds to the number of bombs on each tile, while wilds can also combine with multipliers when they land on the same line.

“Wild Chapo is set to blast onto our partner’s platforms with a host of dynamite features that I’m sure players will love,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“The beautiful 3D visuals, narrative and accompanying audio fit the wild gameplay perfectly and are another example of the attention to detail that runs through everything our development teams create.”

