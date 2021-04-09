This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

DoubleUp Group partners Pragmatic Solutions for iGaming launch

9th April 2021 8:23 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions has been selected as the iGaming platform provider to newly established online casino operator DoubleUp Group.

Pragmatic Solutions will provide its core Player Account Management (PAM) platform to support DoubleUp’s multi-brand strategy, with its first online casino set to launch during the second quarter of this year.

“There are many iGaming platforms to choose from in the market today,” said DoubleUp Group managing director Ale Rallo, who previously worked for Stanleybet and Kindred Group. “After running a comprehensive RFP process, we concluded that the products available from Pragmatic Solutions were the right fit for our business.

“We chose Pragmatic due to the quality of their platform and their partnership mentality to supporting our business. We challenged them with innovative concepts that we want for our casinos, and they responded with the flexibility and the technical know-how that we require. Our mission is to raise the standards of quality and fun in casino gambling. With Pragmatic, we have a partner that supports our vision.”

Pragmatic Solutions CEO Ashley Lang commented: “We were delighted to be chosen to provide platform technology to DoubleUp Group, and we are very excited to be working with Ale and his team.

“They share our passion for technology and are building upon our core platform to deliver an unparalleled experience for their customers. We value their business and are committed to supporting them in their growth. We are delighted to be working with them.”

Casino DoubleUp Group iGaming Pragmatic Solutions
