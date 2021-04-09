GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming, Oryx Gaming, Booongo, Play’n GO, ESA Gaming and Gamzix.

Pragmatic Play / Novibet

Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to provide its live casino solution to Novibet’s brands in Greece and the United Kingdom.

“Our live casino offering continues to grow in popularity, and we’re delighted to take our games live across Novibet’s brands in regulated markets,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari. “We’ve experienced significant growth in this vertical and are delighted to welcome Novibet into the fold as a valued partner.”

Novibet casino manager Fotini Matthaiou said that “Pragmatic Play has a well-deserved reputation as a leading multi-product provider and we’re very enthusiastic to realise this partnership.

“Its thrilling live casino games open up new avenues for our players to enjoy their iGaming experiences and we’re eagerly awaiting a strong future relationship together.”

Greentube / Slotegrator

Greentube has agreed a deal to integrate its slots portfolio with Slotegrator’s content aggregator platform, including iconic titles such as Sizzling Hot, Book of Ra, Lucky Lady’s Charm and Lord of the Ocean.

“Here at Slotegrator we’re delighted to have Greentube on board, and we’re looking forward to bringing their games to our clients which are interested in high-quality and secure entertainment products,” said Slotegrator head of sales Vadim Potapenko.

Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer said: “The region of Eastern Europe is an important one for Greentube as we strive to expand our reach across regulated markets.

“Slotegrator is a content aggregator with an extensive track record of providing high quality content to operators through seamless integration. This partnership with such a well-respected company allows us to present our games to an extended audience.”

Quik Gaming / Premier Gaming

Quik Gaming has secured a new deal to provide its portfolio of live dealer games to Premier Gaming.

“We look forward to working with Quik Gaming,” said Premier Gaming director Marvin Abela. “It has been some time since we’ve seen such fresh content appear on the market. This is a very interesting moment for us as we expand our product offering with Quik.”

Quik Gaming chief operations officer Timothy Bartolo Parnis added: “Teaming up with Premier Gaming’s brands is a very exciting event! It is a fast growing operator expanding into several markets. This is a great step for Quik and we are beyond proud to see our unique live games be made available to its players in Q2 of 2021 for the first time.’’

Oryx Gaming / Casumo

Oryx Gaming has strengthened its presence in Spain’s regulated iGaming market through the launch of its content with Casumo.

Casumo is the second operator in Spain to launch Oryx’s RGS content, which includes titles from GAMOMAT such as Red Hot Firepot, La Dolce Vita and Books & Bulls.

“Expanding into new markets is a big part of our strategic plan so we are thrilled to strengthen our presence in Spain with this Casumo deal,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevz Mazij. “Casumo is the perfect partner for us as they have quickly established themself as a fun and entertaining casino brand and we look forward to working together to further enhance their offering.

“This partnership will also open the door to further deals in Spain and we see great potential in this market going forward.”

Evoplay / PlayPearls

Evoplay has entered into an agreement to launch its games with platform provider PlayPearls, with popular hits such as Hot 777, Midnight Show and Ice Mania to be rolled out exclusively in Germany.

“We’re thrilled to team up with PlayPearls, a rapidly expanding platform provider based in one of the world’s most promising markets,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi. “We’ve made an impressive start to 2021, generating strong momentum with a range of key deals and operator partnerships. Agreements such as this are integral to that success, and we look forward to working with the team at PlayPearls.”

Playpearls public relations manager Uwe Küstner said: “It’s fantastic to integrate Evoplay’s award-winning suite of titles, which we have no doubt will prove popular with players in the German market.

“We can’t wait to continue attracting new customers with an action-packed offering of unrivalled quality, and this comprehensive content deal is key to that endeavour.”

Booongo / Flow Gaming

Booongo has agreed a deal to integrate its games with Asian-facing platform provider Flow Gaming, including its top performing Hold and Win games such as Dragon Pearls, Sun of Egypt and recent hit Tiger Stone.

“We’re delighted to take our extensive product offering live with Flow Gaming as we look to grow our reach across global regulated markets,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “We look forward to seeing how our ever-increasing library of premium titles are received by Flow Gaming customers in Asia.”

Flow Gaming chief operating officer Peter van Tuyl said: “Our smooth integration was a success, so our customers can fully access Booongo’s innovative products. With the promise of exciting, original content for our players from the offset, we are excited to see where this venture takes us.”

Play’n GO / Delasport

Delasport has expanded its casino platform with the addition of Play’n GO’s slot portfolio.

“We are looking forward to working with Play’n GO and bringing diversity to our portfolio of online casino games,” said Delasport vice president of strategic partnerships Eli Moscovich. “Their world-class casino content stands out with rich graphics, innovative features, and all titles available on desktop and mobile. With Play’n GO, we lay the foundation of another successful and long-lasting partnership that will benefit both sides.”

Play’n GO account manager Gina Geldenhuys commented: “Delasport was a clear choice for us - a true leader dedicated to creating best-in-class software solutions. We are excited to join efforts and together provide ultimate entertainment experience to more players.”

ESA Gaming / iSoftBet

ESA Gaming has integrated its portfolio of EasySwipe slot titles with iSoftBet’s GAP content aggregator platform, including its Goal Mine and Fruit Staxx games.

“Our EasySwipe portfolio occupies a unique niche in the market as a true cross-sell tool for sportsbook and casino players and its popularity continues to see it expand its presence across the globe,” said ESA Gaming director Zorica Smallwood. “iSoftBet’s GAP offering is one the leading aggregation platforms in the industry and we’re thrilled to be able to reach more operators than ever before through this partnership.”

iSoftBet chief commercial officer Federica Faggiano said: “Our GAP network has been hugely successful providing leading operators with a comprehensive and diverse range of content and engagement solutions to suit every need.

“Adding ESA Gaming’s content to the platform will add an entirely new dynamic for our customers, and with a mobile-first experience it aligns nicely with our ever-growing GAP offering.”

Gamzix / Salsa Technology

Salsa Technology has bolstered its game aggregation platform through a deal with Gamzix.

“Our aggregation platform forms a core part of our expansion strategy and adding Gamzix’s titles ensures we’re delivering on our commitment to provide our partners with a truly diverse and engaging games library,” said Salsa Technology chief operating officer Alberto Alfieri.

Gamzix CEO Aleksandr Kosogov added: “We’re thrilled to integrate our intuitively designed slots onto Salsa’s game aggregation platform where they will be given excellent exposure. LatAm is a key growth market for us and Salsa’s position in the region gives us the perfect launch pad.”