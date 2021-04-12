This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Play signs White Hat Gaming slots and live casino deal

12th April 2021 9:49 am GMT
Pragmatic Play
Gaming content provider Pragmatic Play has agreed a new deal to provide its slot and live casino products to iGaming platform provider White Hat Gaming.

White Hat’s network of operator partners will gain access to popular Pragmatic Play slots such as Sweet Bonanza and Wolf Gold, as well as the John Hunter series of games.

In addition, Pragmatic Play will provide its portfolio of live dealer games, including its Azure series of Blackjack and Roulette, as well as its game-show-style titles Mega Wheel and the recently launched Mega Roulette.

“Our multi-product portfolio continues to pay dividends for us as we grow across the globe,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of commercial strategy and operations Bhotesh Maheshwari. “With a diverse and cutting-edge offering, our titles offer an engaging experience for players of all tastes.”

White Hat Gaming chief commercial officer Andy Whitworth commented: “Adding content across multiple verticals allows us to effortlessly increase our reach. We look forward to offering Pragmatic Play’s games on our platform.

“We have been impressed with Pragmatic Play’s desire to work with us as we implement our strategic growth plans.”

