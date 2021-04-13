This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pragmatic Solutions enters Germany with Kling Automaten

13th April 2021 7:41 am GMT
Pragmatic Solutions has secured a landmark deal to power a new online casino in Germany for land-based casino operator Kling Automaten.

Kling Automaten operates more than 160 gambling venues in Germany under the Joker brand and will utilise Pragmatic's platform and integration technology to launch Jokerstar.de in the newly regulated iGaming market.

“We are very excited about the new online opportunity for Kling, and we have ambitious plans for Jokerstar online casino,” said Kling Automaten CEO Juergen Kling. “We have a long-term vision and need a technology partner that can help us enter the market successfully today and provide ongoing innovation and development support in the future to ensure that Jokerstar casino becomes a dominant player in the regulated German market.

“After a comprehensive evaluation process, we found Pragmatic Solutions to have the right technology, experience in regulated markets, and a strong commitment to supporting our business as we expand into online gaming. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Ashley Lang, chief executive of Pragmatic Solutions, commented: “We are delighted to be working with Juergen and the team at Kling in this exciting project. We believe established land-based operators have great potential to lead in regulated markets and to support Kling we have made significant developments to the platform to ensure that it is fully compliant with both the transitional German regime that began on 15 October 2020 and the new Interstate Treaty on Gambling that comes into force from 1 July 2021.

"We could not be more pleased or proud to be supporting Kling in the launch of Jokerstar casino.”

