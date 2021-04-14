Authentic Gaming launches live roulette cricket with Betway

Malta-based gaming supplier Authentic Gaming has launched its new Cricket Live Roulette live dealer game with Betway.

Cricket Live Roulette is the first cricket-themed live casino game to be developed by the supplier, and is a one-off, dedicated-environment table currently only available to players at Betway.

The table is set against the backdrop of a live scoreboard where players can keep up to date with all of the action and scores from the Indian Premier League and other cricket leagues and tournaments.

“We are dedicated to deepening our relationships with our operator partners, and our operator exclusive live environments are a great way of doing this,” said Authentic Gaming chief commercial officer Magdalena Podhorska. “We have worked incredibly closely with the Betway team to create a dedicated table environment that will meet the requirements of the operator’s players and deliver a fun and thrilling experience.

“The Indian Premier League is a major sport event followed by millions of people around the world, and with Cricket Live Roulette Betway has the perfect, bespoke product to leverage this interest.”

Betway marketing and operations director Paul Adkins said: “We are committed to growing our live casino game portfolio with quality content, and Cricket Live Roulette demonstrates this perfectly.

“Authentic Gaming has understood our vision and requirements for the game and delivered a product that has surpassed all expectations and will undoubtedly be a big hit with our players. The IPL has become one of the most popular sports tournaments in the world and we have a product that captures the fun and excitement it delivers, combined with the thrill of live roulette.”