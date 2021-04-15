Pragmatic Play adds live casino to GGPoker supply deal

Casino games provider Pragmatic Play has expanded its existing partnership with GGPoker to include the delivery of its live casino portfolio.

GGPoker’s online casino customers now have access to Pragmatic’s classic live dealer games such as Baccarat, Roulette and Blackjack, as well as game show-inspired titles Mega Wheel and Mega Roulette and the soon-to-be-released Dragon Tiger game.

“The growth of our live casino vertical has been a real success story for us, and we’re delighted for it to continue with this important commercial expansion,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir. “Our impressive start to the year continues with this deal and we look forward to many more milestones achieved in the coming months.”

GGPoker head of content and PR, Paul Burke, said: “We’re thrilled to take Pragmatic Play’s impressive live casino offering and can’t wait to see how our players react. The products are well-known in the industry, so we expect nothing but the best.

“Adding this new vertical from Pragmatic Play to our offering has been easy and seamless, thanks to its single API integration.”