This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Pragmatic Play expands Latin America footprint with Doncashino deal

15th April 2021 9:51 am GMT
RE

Pragmatic Play continues to grow its presence in Latin America with a new supply deal in Paraguay with operator Doncashino.

The agreement gives Doncashino access to Pragmatic Play's range of live casino and slot games, as well as its growing table game and scratchcard portfolio and collection of gamification tools.

“We’re thrilled to take multiple verticals live with Doncashino as we look to considerably scale up our activities in Paraguay,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of LatAm operations Victor Arias.

“The strength of our slot portfolio and engaging live dealer products have really allowed us to stand out in Latin America and we’re very excited for this partnership.”

Doncashino general manager Jose Fernandez said that taking multiple verticals from Pragmatic Play considerably expands the company's offering with high-quality content.

“With its scalable solution being so easy to onboard due to a singular API integration, we’ve enjoyed a smooth partnership so far and look forward to it being a success for all parties,” he said.

Related Tags
Doncashino iGaming Latin America Live Casino Paraguay Pragmatic Play
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Edo Haitin
Related Articles

Pragmatic Play adds live casino to GGPoker supply deal

Pragmatic Solutions enters Germany with Kling Automaten

Pragmatic Play signs White Hat Gaming slots and live casino deal

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

DoubleUp Group partners Pragmatic Solutions for iGaming launch

Pragmatic Play continues LatAm expansion with Estelarbet

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Habanero, Kalamba Games and more

Pragmatic Play rolls out dedicated live casino for Mansion’s M88

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Inspired, BetGames.TV and more

GI Games Integration: Scientific Games, Relax Gaming, Pariplay and more

Pragmatic Play adds live casino to Betway supply deal

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, Booongo, OneTouch and more

GI Games Integrations: BF Games, Eyecon, Habanero and more

Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming
Greentube
Digitain

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global