Pragmatic Play expands Latin America footprint with Doncashino deal

Pragmatic Play continues to grow its presence in Latin America with a new supply deal in Paraguay with operator Doncashino.

The agreement gives Doncashino access to Pragmatic Play's range of live casino and slot games, as well as its growing table game and scratchcard portfolio and collection of gamification tools.

“We’re thrilled to take multiple verticals live with Doncashino as we look to considerably scale up our activities in Paraguay,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of LatAm operations Victor Arias.

“The strength of our slot portfolio and engaging live dealer products have really allowed us to stand out in Latin America and we’re very excited for this partnership.”

Doncashino general manager Jose Fernandez said that taking multiple verticals from Pragmatic Play considerably expands the company's offering with high-quality content.

“With its scalable solution being so easy to onboard due to a singular API integration, we’ve enjoyed a smooth partnership so far and look forward to it being a success for all parties,” he said.