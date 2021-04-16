GI Games Integrations: BGaming, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features BGaming, Print Studios, Hacksaw Gaming, Digital Gaming Corporation, Kalamba Games, Ezugi, Play’n GO, Tom Horn Gaming, iSoftBet, Wazdan, PG Soft and Swintt.

Stakelogic / Pokerstars

Stakelogic has launched its games in Spain for the first time through a deal to provide PokerStars with its full suite of popular casino content.

“We are delighted to have entered the Spanish market for the first time with one of the biggest casino brands in the region, Pokerstars,” said Stakelogic CEO Stephan van den Oetelaar. “This is a breakthrough deal for us as we continue to enter regulated markets in Europe and beyond. Following the success of this launch, we will be further strengthening our position in the Spanish market by going live with our other partners as well.

“We believe our classic slots and video slots will resonate well with Spanish players, delivering a thrilling and entertaining experience with every spin. Our broad range of games also ensures we can meet all player likes and preferences - in short, we offer something for everyone.”

BGaming / Pariplay

BGaming has struck a deal to integrate its games with Pariplay’ Fusion casino aggregation platform, including titles such as Elvis Frog in Vegas, Fruit Million, St Valentine’s Day and Fire Lightning.

“BGaming’s creative and unique take on their games makes them the perfect addition to Pariplay’s Fusion platform,” said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. “Their captivating gameplay and graphics will strike a chord with our partners and their players across a variety of markets.”

BGaming director Marina Ostrovtsova said: “We work tirelessly to create engaging content and to grow our presence in the industry. We are confident that this deal will allow us to extend even further. Being part of Pariplay’s stable of studios will make our games available to some of the world’s leading operators, allowing more players to enjoy them.”

Print Studios / Relax Gaming

Relax Gaming has added newly established Malta-based games developer Print Studios to its Silver Bullet programme.

“Silver Bullet is all about providing a platform for innovative start-ups to get noticed in a crowded marketplace and help us drive differentiation to our operators,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon. “Print Studios is made up of a team of experienced talent, who have big plans for the market, and we’re pleased to be supporting the first steps of their journey.”

Print Studios CEO Carl Wiggman said: “Our development team of industry veterans are all about the challenge of making gambling more fun than it ever was. With Print, we are creating a studio that focuses on impactful game design that delivers exhilarating and dynamic experiences, so when the time came to find an aggregator partner, our sights were naturally set on Relax.

“The Silver Bullet programme is exactly the kind of leg-up that is going to help us reach out and establish ourselves as an up-and-coming developer in the iGaming industry. We look forward to bringing something fresh to the slots scene.”

Hacksaw Gaming / 888

Hacksaw Gaming is offering its games to 888casino through PariPlay’s Fusion platform, including titles such as Chaos Crew, Mystery Motel, Scratch Bronze and Scratch Platinum.

“We are excited to be partnering with Hacksaw Gaming to strengthen our product offering for our casino customers,” said 888 vice president of B2C casino Talya Benyamini. “Hacksaw’s exciting titles will add to our existing diverse portfolio of casino games, helping us continue our commitment in delivering an entertaining and varied gaming experience for our players within a safe and secure environment. I look forward to building on this partnership.”

Hacksaw Gaming chief operating officer Marcus Cordes commented: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a leading online betting and gaming operator which will allow us to expand our reach by showcasing our casino content to 888 players. We are confident that this partnership will grow over the next year and look forward to a successful launch this week.”

Helio Gaming / EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix has expanded its CasinoEngine aggregation platform with new lottery games from Helio Gaming.

"EveryMatrix is a well-established industry player with whom we are delighted to partner," said Helio Gaming CEO Keith Galea. "There is a well-crafted integration with CasinoEngine where operators can leverage the data that we provide to be able to create cross-selling incentives between gaming verticals, apart from offering attractive large jackpots to their players.

"Becoming the company’s first lottery provider is another great step as we continue with our promising commercial expansion across various geographic regions."

EveryMatrix chief operating officer of CasinoEngine, Amund Stensland, commented: "Helio Gaming is at the forefront of lottery products in iGaming and their content is a great addition to CasinoEngine. I’m glad to partner with Helio Gaming and offer our operators the possibility of breathing new life into their existing offerings."

Play’n GO / QTech Games

QTech Games has expanded its casino aggregator platform with new content from Play’n GO, including latest releases Rich Wilde and the Amulet of the Dead.

“We’re committed to rolling out high-quality content that drives revenue for our partners,” said QTech Games chief commercial officer Ulf Norder. “So, this deal with Play’n GO consolidates our robust and packed pipeline for 2021. In today’s marketplace, only premium games of the highest standard separate you from the crowd, so we’re delighted to see how Play’n GO is routinely delivering on this consumer need, always innovating, but never simply for innovation’s sake.

“It’s a fine distinction which manifests itself in stunning graphics, coupled with the latest maths models for improved retention and high-variance volatility where required.”

Digital Gaming Corporation / DraftKings

Digital Gaming Corporation (DGC) has agreed a multi-state partnership with DraftKings in the United States, with games such as Masks of Fire, Assassin Moon and Diamond Inferno initially going live in New Jersey.

“DraftKings has established itself as one of the top online gambling brands in the regulated US market so we are thrilled to see our games integrated into its content offering,” said Neill Whyte, chief commercial officer of DGC’s B2B iGaming division. “This is another milestone deal for us and forms part of wider, ambitious plans to quickly increase the reach of our online casino content in both New Jersey and additional states over the coming weeks and months.

“DraftKings is a high calibre operator and we believe our games will prove to be hugely popular with its players in states right across the US.”

Kalamba Games / Emara Play

Kalamba Games titles will soon be live in Spain and Latin America on the Emara Play platform, including top-performing titles Blazing Bull, Ducks Till Dawn and the Joker games series.

“Emara Play is one of the most dynamic companies working in Spain and LatAm today and we’re really pleased about giving local players the chance to play our games,” said Kalamba head of sales and account management Tamas Kusztos. “This move further emphasises our commitment to regulated markets and significantly enhances the reach of our content.”

Emara Play CEO Daniel Rubio said: “Working with Kalamba means we can now offer some of the most innovative and engaging slot games on the market to our players. The Kalamba team understands and meets the needs of a wide range of player demographics and is always striving to be at the forefront of slot design. We’re always really happy to work with a content provider like that and naturally we’re excited at what the future holds.”

Ezugi / BLOX

Evolution-owned Ezugi has expanded its presence in Italy through a new integration with platform provider BLOX, including live dealer titles such as 32 Cards, Fiesta Casino Peru and recently launched One Day Teen Patti.

“The Italian market is performing incredibly well and Ezugi are delighted to be expanding our presence in the country through this deal with BLOX,” said Ezugi territory manager of Italy and Spain Rais Busom. “The provider counts some of the biggest brands among its partners, and they will now be able to access our award-winning content.

“Live dealer is fast becoming one of the most popular game categories in Italy and beyond, and our titles allow operators to meet this demand with games that have been designed to deliver a superior player experience from the very first round to the last.”

Tom Horn Gaming / SynotTip

Tom Horn Gaming has expanded its presence in Latvia’s regulated iGaming market through a new supplier deal with SynotTip, which includes popular titles such as 243 Crystal Fruits and The Secret of Ba.

“Combining our strong product and the local competence of SynotTip allows us to confidently look forward to strengthening our presence in Latvia,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “Our focus on high quality content and superb technology aligns well with our new partners.

“We already see that our products are in huge demand among Latvian players and we’re looking forward to catering to their increasing appetite for an exciting online gaming experience that is safe and fair going forward.”

iSoftBet / MegaRush Casino

iSoftBet has rolled out its Game Aggregation Platform (GAP) to newly established operator MegaRush, providing players with access to more than 8,000 slot and table games, including more than 150 proprietary titles.

“We’re very pleased to take our GAP offering live with MegaRush, which is one of the most exciting new entrants to the market,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind. “As a mobile-first casino, MegaRush aligns with our values of working with like-minded forward-thinking, dynamic brands and we’re looking forward to growing the relationship.”

Wazdan / Gamingtec

Gamingtec has expanded its casino aggregation platform with the addition of new games from Wazdan.

“Gamingtec is focused on providing the most involving content to operators,” said Gamingtec casino product manager Anastasiia Dylevska. “Wazdan games are in high demand among casino players, so we were looking forward to collaborating with this content provider. We are excited about this partnership and we expect it to be very productive and fruitful.”

PG Soft / Gamingtec

PG Soft has also integrated its portfolio with Gamingtec’s platform, including games such as Leprechaun Riches, Dragon Hatch, Egypts Book of Mystery and Treasures of Aztec.

“An agreement with PG Soft is an important partnership deal for Gamingtec,” said Gamingtec’s Dylevska. “As players prefer to play on their mobile phones, we are open to a collaboration with gaming suppliers that offer original high-quality content adapted to mobile devices. This niche is promising, and PG Soft is one of the ambitious players in this market. We are looking forward to working and growing together.”

Swintt / Ellmount Gaming

Swintt has agreed a deal to launch its portfolio of slots with Ellmount Gaming, operator of the Highroller and Casino Room brands.

“This is another milestone deal for Swintt, adding our entertaining and exciting content to the Ellmount Gaming product portfolio and seeing our games made available to their players,” said Swintt chief commercial officer David Mann. “At the same time, the deal aligns with our ambitious growth plans as we look to partner with more operators in more markets than ever before and especially in Sweden where we expect to make our debut shortly.

“Our portfolio is extensive and localised, allowing our partners to deliver games tailored to the specific needs of players in each market they are active and will allow Ellmount Gaming to provide its players with a superior experience.”