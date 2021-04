New York-listed casino operator Caesars Entertainment has announced plans to invest $400m into its three Atlantic City properties by 2023.

The plan includes remodeled room towers, new restaurants and amenities at its Harrah's Resort and Tropicana Atlantic City casinos, and a focus on revitalizing the company's flagship casino-hotel, Caesars Atlantic City, on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The first phase of $170m will be invested in guestroom and suite upgrades at Harrah's Resort Atlantic City and Caesars Atlantic City [...]