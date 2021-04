The City of Richmond in Virginia has reduced its shortlist of proposed resort casino projects to two, with Bally’s $650m casino project removed from the selection process.

The proposed Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort and the project’s proposed site of Parkway Crossings are no longer being considered by the City of Richmond’s Resort Casino Evaluation Panel following a decision Wednesday.

“We appreciate Bally’s interest to develop a resort casino project in Richmond,” said Leonard Sledge, director of the [...]