GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games, Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Habanero, Push Gaming, Lightning Box and Everi Digital, among others.

Spearhead Studios / Playtech

EveryMatrix-owned Spearhead Studios has signed a new content distribution agreement with Playtech, making its games available to operators via the Playtech Games Marketplace.

“Playtech is a household name in iGaming with an extensive network of clients in all major regulated jurisdictions around the globe,” said Spearhead Studios managing director Mathias Larsson. “Making our content available on Playtech Games Marketplace is a statement of our quality content, and we’re very excited to start this partnership.”

Playtech casino director James Frendo commented: “Our focus at Playtech is to deliver world-class casino software to our partners. Integrating Spearhead Studios’ content into our burgeoning portfolio is another step in supporting our partners in delivering the best possible casino experience to their players.”

Fantasma Games / Scientific Games

Fantasma Games has entered into an agreement to launch a series of exclusive games via Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform.

Fantasma plans to design and develop its first game for launch this autumn, with all future titles to be exclusive to the OpenGaming system for a minimum of 18 months.

“We are both happy and proud of the fact that as a relatively young company, we are now able to offer our games in North America and other key regulated markets around the world,” said Fantasma Games commercial director Fredrik Johansson. “We want to reach as wide an audience as possible, and this agreement and Scientific Games’ global operations give us that opportunity.

“We are working hard on a number of new game titles and look forward to presenting more of them through this partnership in the future.”

SG Digital partnership director Steve Mayes said: “Our vision is to continue to drive the world’s most powerful aggregation platform with leading customers and game developers across every major regulated market, partnering on the development of cutting-edge content that players enjoy and can play responsibly with the necessary responsible gambling tools that come with our offering.

“Fantasma Games is a young, hungry studio and their ethos and vision make them a perfect new addition to the OpenGaming portfolio. We are very excited about this partnership and look forward to releasing the type of games we know our players love.”

Pariplay / Videoslots

Aspire Global-owned Pariplay has launched its slot portfolio with operator Videoslots.com, including recent hits Titan’s Riches, Wild Fruit Super Wheel and Wild Fortunes.

“Pariplay has built a well-deserved reputation in the industry for producing high-quality slots,” said Videoslots head of games William Ahlberg. “Our goal is to give our players the widest possible choice of content and this addition means we can cater for an even greater set of preferences and demographics.”

Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis said: “Going live with Videoslots represents an important step as we seek to make our games available to the largest possible audience. In presenting our portfolio of engaging content, we are confident that this new relationship will bear fruit for both parties.”

Pragmatic Play / LuckyDays

Pragmatic Play has agreed a deal to provide its live casino portfolio to operator LuckyDays, providing access to games including Mega Roulette and Mega Wheel.

“We’re delighted to be taking our growing live casino offering live with LuckyDays,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Malta operations Lena Yasir. “Expanding our reach in Europe has been a priority for us, so we couldn’t be happier to agree this deal.”

LuckyDays casino director Josh Logan commented: “Live casino is a key product and with Pragmatic Play's quality and diversity of tables they are a given to partner with in this vertical. We are thrilled to be able to offer their product to our customers. With their innovative content and strong roadmap, we envisage this collaboration continuing to go from strength to strength into the future.”

Pragmatic Play / Royal Gaming Technology

Pragmatic Play has also continued its Latin America expansion with a new integration with operator Royal Gaming Technology (RGT).

After adding slots to its content catalogue in December, RGT has expanded the agreement to include Pragmatic's range of live casino products.

“Taking our full live casino portfolio live with RGT is a proof of the appetite and high demand for our games in the continent,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of LatAm operations Victor Arias. “The smooth integration process of all our verticals has proved once more our capabilities as a business and we are eager to continue with the expansion stage we’re experiencing in the region.

“Having our live casino games available with RGT is a big step for the consolidation of this vertical across the continent.”

RGT general manager Pablo Quirós commented: “Pragmatic Play’s partnership has delivered great success; we have witnessed the popularity of its slots collection and we are sure that its live casino has been a great addition to our offer, and we’re delighted to be complementing that with their Virtual Sports range as well soon. Adding new verticals from Pragmatic Play was very easy through their single API availability and we look forward to enjoying continued growth together.”

Habanero / 888

Habanero has launched its games in Spain’s regulated iGaming for the first time through a new integration with 888casino.

It follows the supplier’s initial launch in Italy with 888casino earlier this year, with players in both countries now able to enjoy games including Hot Hot Fruit, Wild Trucks and Egyptian Dreams.

“Joining forces with such a prominent operator as 888 reinforces our deserved reputation as one of the industry’s fastest-growing providers, and we have no doubt that our titles will get a warm welcome from its extensive player base,” said Habanero head of European business development Arcangelo Lonoce. “Having secured a string of high-profile deals and accreditations, 2021 has seen us maintain the strong momentum generated last year, and I look forward to maximising this fantastic opportunity.”

888 vice president of B2C casino Talya Benyamini added: “Habanero’s premium games portfolio offers a huge variety of immersive titles that have already proven enormously popular with our customers in Italy. We are delighted to expand our partnership with Habanero to offer its titles to our players in Spain and look forward to a continued productive relationship.”

Push Gaming / United Remote

Push Gaming has reached an agreement to integrate its content with United Remote’s Germany-facing platform, including popular titles such as Land of Zenith, Wheel of Wonders and Jammin' Jars.

“The market in Germany has long been promised and holds much potential so it was vital for us to make sure our content is in the right hands,” said Push Gaming head of sales Fiona Hickey. “We’re confident that United Remote will provide us with absolutely the right stage, ensuring our range of high-quality games is distributed to their chosen white label partners. This provides us with a fantastic opportunity to grow and cement our already strong position in this new jurisdiction.”

United Remote CEO Tal Zamstein said: “We make sure that all our products are of the highest of standards by testing them with care, so they fulfil the demands of both players and operators. We use the same standards when working with our B2B partners too and Push Gaming shares the same passion to provide the best possible experiences. We’re honoured to have their content on our platform, available to our clients.”

Lightning Box / Atlantic Lottery Corporation

Lightning Box is to launch its games with Canada’s Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC), with Silver Lion the first title to go live.

“We’re very happy to be launching with Atlantic Lottery Corporation as it marks another important step as we continue to expand our operations in North America,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “Silver Lion is the first game to go live with the them and we’re confident it’ll prove as popular with their audience as they have in other countries around the world.

Atlantic Lottery Corporation iGaming product manager Robert Lalonde said: “We are aware of the popularity of Lightning Box’s products among the gaming community and are delighted we can now offer them to our players. They are a great addition to our portfolio.”

Everi Digital / BCLC

Everi Digital has secured a deal to roll out its slot portfolio with British Columbia Lottery Commission’s PlayNow.com.

“We are extremely excited to continue working with BCLC to provide our high-performing game content that has proven popular with players in their land-based casinos to their growing audience of online players,” said Everi executive vice president of sales, marketing and digital David Lucchese.

“Online players in a growing number of markets clearly enjoy the experience provided by our library of world-class games, and the expansion of our partnership with BCLC demonstrates our efforts to leverage our engaging content to further expand our digital gaming business.”

Evoplay / Meridianbet

Evoplay has entered into a deal to integrate its games with Meridianbet’s platform, including titles such as Ice Mania, Fruit Nova, Fruit Super Nova and recent release Unlimited Wishes.

“We are delighted to be teaming up with Meridianbet, an impressive platform provider and operator group with a strong track-record in regulated markets across the globe,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Our recent rebrand transformed not only our brand vision, but the identity that underpins it, and we are more committed than ever before to providing the iGaming community with next-generation games and solutions.”

Meridianbet head of online casino Milan Djurmez added: “Having Evoplay on board is a fantastic step for us, because integrating with such outstanding suppliers helps to take our customer offering to the next level. We’ve developed a deserved reputation for quality over the years, and agreements like this one are key to that image.”

Wazdan / 25syv

Wazdan has expanded its presence in Denmark through a new agreement with 25syv’s Rød25 and Casinogo brands, providing access to games including 9 Lions, Larry the Leprechaun, as well as the popular Magic Stars series of titles.

“We’re delighted to partner with 25syv in a deal that will see us supply exclusive content across its operator brands in Denmark,” said Wazdan chief commercial officer Andrzej Hyla. “Growing in regulated markets is a key goal of ours, and we can’t wait to deliver incredible igaming experiences to its customers.”

25syv chief product officer Erman Bozdogan said: “Wazdan has a fantastic reputation for creating great games and we couldn’t be happier to agree this partnership. With plenty to offer the Danish market, we look forward to a long and fruitful relationship.”

AvatarUX / Solid Gaming

AvatarUX has signed an agreement to add its slot portfolio to Solid Gaming’s Asia-facing platform, including titles such as CherryPop, BountyPop, and recently released TikiPop.

“Partnering with Solid Gaming will see us further expand our reach across numerous markets across Asia and will bring our games in front of new audiences,” said AvatarUX managing director Marcus Honney. “We are working hard to fulfil our mission to develop engaging and fun games with the player experience in mind and we look forward to introducing our expanding portfolio to Solid Gaming’s leading operator partners and their customers.”

Solid Gaming CEO Thomas Nimstad said: “AvatarUX has made a name for themselves in the iGaming market and their innovative and exciting content fills a gap in our offering and we are thrilled to introduce their games to our operator partners.

“AvatarUX is all about the player experience and finding the right balance between mechanics, game play and art, and nothing is overlooked when they design a title so it is no surprise that their content has already gained a big fan following.”

iSoftBet / Pokerdom & Joker

iSoftBet has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Eastern Europe-facing online casino operators Pokerdom and Joker, including recent hits Aztec Gold Extra Gold Megaways, Gold Digger and Queen of Wonderland Megaways.

“We’re delighted to partner with Pokerdom and Joker casinos as we look to expand the global standing of our games portfolio,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind. “Offering innovative titles and a growing library of high-quality Hold & Win products to our operator network, we believe our unique collection of content adds significant value to all of our partners.”

Pokerdom marketing director Julia Vaskovych said: “Pokerdom and Joker are always offering the leading slot game developers on the market with exceptional game portfolio to their users. We're more than happy to have iSoftBet aboard.”

Kalamba Games / Tuko Productions

Kalamba Games has expanded its presence in Italy’s regulated iGaming market through a new integration with Tuko Productions.

“Tuko Productions is a market leader in Italy and the ideal partner for us as we look to establish ourselves there and offer operators the great content that we’re renowned for,” said Kalamba Games chief commercial officer Giles Lucas. “We’re very pleased to be working with such a great partner in what is sure to become a key market for us as we grow.”

Tuko Productions sales director Vincenzo Tancredi said: “Kalamba’s range of mechanics, features and technologies are second to none and we’re really pleased to be able to add such a great line-up to our existing offering. We look forward to building a long and fruitful partnership and we are excited about what the future holds.”