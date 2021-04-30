Vivo Gaming secures Isle of Man live dealer approval

Live dealer specialist Vivo Gaming has secured approval from the Isle of Man Gambling Supervisory Commission to launch its games with licensed operators in the jurisdiction.

Three of the supplier’s live casino studios in Colombia, Bulgaria and Cambodia have been successfully audited by Gaming Laboratories International (GLI), enabling the company to distribute its certified products to Isle of Man-licensed operators.

The first operator to go live with Vivo Gaming’s products will be Ableton Prestige Global, operator of the Asian-facing wrxy99.com, wnroxy99.com, winroxy99.com and winroxy.com brands.

“We are delighted to have successfully completed the audit process of three of our studios with flying colours,” said Vivo Gaming head of account management Nadine Thys. “This allows us to open the first regulated live casino offering on the Isle of Man which is a huge milestone for us as a company and will take us to the next level as we rapidly grow our regulated footprint.

“The Isle of Man is booming as a jurisdiction and I know our thrilling package of globally facing content will strike a chord with all our new customers.”

James Illingworth, vice president of sales EMEA at GLI, said: “GLI recognizes this marks an exciting time for Vivo Gaming and their live dealer enterprises. We enjoyed working with Vivo Gaming’s team who were found to be helpful and professional throughout the rigorous audit processes.

“We hope this will be the first step to further growth for both Vivo Gaming and the jurisdiction of the Isle of Man, and that GLI will have the opportunity to further support both.”