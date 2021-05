iSoftBet has set in motion a new long-term strategy aimed at building a globally available platform that can instantly host any product, technology or currency.

The supplier has committed to a seven-year plan to invest in the talent and technology needed to build “a global shop window of entertainment and gaming products for all, available to any audience, in any market, no matter when, where, how or what device.”

Chief technology officer Neil Garman has outlined his [...]