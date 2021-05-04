Aspire Global integrates Pariplay and BtoBet platforms

Aspire Global has strengthened its offering with the integration of Pariplay’s Fusion game aggregation platform with the BtoBet sportsbook platform.

Aspire Global acquired Pariplay in 2019, gaining a platform with over 12,000 games from global suppliers as well as a portfolio of proprietary games, with the Pariplay Fusion platform now integrated with the sportsbook platform of BtoBet, which Aspire acquired in 2020.

The company said that the integration will provide considerable synergies to BtoBet partners worldwide, helping them to enhance their online offering and diversify revenue streams.

“This is an important step in Aspire Global’s growth strategy,” said chief executive Tsachi Maimon. “Pariplay will now reach a number of new markets with its leading content through BtoBet’s Tier 1 partners. At the same time, BtoBet has significantly strengthened its offering with content that appeals to a wide player demographic. Aspire Global has proven its ability to make value creating acquisitions.”

The first BtoBet partner to benefit from the integration will be Premierbet, which operates in a number of African markets, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Cameroon.

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) closed 0.15 per cent lower at SEK66.90 per share in Stockholm Monday.