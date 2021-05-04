This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Rela

Aspire Global integrates Pariplay and BtoBet platforms

4th May 2021 7:51 am GMT
Aspire Global
NetEnt

Aspire Global has strengthened its offering with the integration of Pariplay’s Fusion game aggregation platform with the BtoBet sportsbook platform.

Aspire Global acquired Pariplay in 2019, gaining a platform with over 12,000 games from global suppliers as well as a portfolio of proprietary games, with the Pariplay Fusion platform now integrated with the sportsbook platform of BtoBet, which Aspire acquired in 2020.

The company said that the integration will provide considerable synergies to BtoBet partners worldwide, helping them to enhance their online offering and diversify revenue streams.

“This is an important step in Aspire Global’s growth strategy,” said chief executive Tsachi Maimon. “Pariplay will now reach a number of new markets with its leading content through BtoBet’s Tier 1 partners. At the same time, BtoBet has significantly strengthened its offering with content that appeals to a wide player demographic. Aspire Global has proven its ability to make value creating acquisitions.”

The first BtoBet partner to benefit from the integration will be Premierbet, which operates in a number of African markets, including Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Cameroon.

Shares in Aspire Global plc. (STO:ASPIRE) closed 0.15 per cent lower at SEK66.90 per share in Stockholm Monday.

Related Tags
Aspire Global BtoBet iGaming Pariplay Sports Betting
Related Videos
Related Articles

Pariplay rolls out Fusion platform to lottery operator Tenlot

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

BtoBet agrees sponsorship deal with FK Rabotnicki

BtoBet enhances esports live betting offering with Oddin

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

BtoBet adds Captain Up gamification tools

theScore out on top as gaming shares climb in Q1 2021

Pariplay strengthens US foothold with GAN supply deal

BtoBet signs UK sportsbook deal with Small Screen Casinos

Aspire Global to power upcoming launch of Luckster.com

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Pariplay appoints new business development director

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Pariplay, Oryx Gaming and more

BtoBet approved to launch sportsbook platform in the UK

BTObet
Greentube
Digitain

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming