Playgon debuts live casino games in South Africa

Toronto-listed Playgon Games, formerly Global Daily Fantasy Sports, has entered the South African market with its live casino solution through a partnership with Intelligent Gaming Ltd (IGL).

IGL recently secured regulatory approval to offer its iGaming platform in the market, with the platform now featuring Playgon's Vegas Lounge suite of mobile live dealer casino games.

South African iGaming operator Supabets, which is licensed by the Mpumalanga Gambling Board, will be the first to go live with the new offering.

“This is a milestone achievement for the Playgon team as we penetrate a massive market opportunity,” said Playgon Games CEO Darcy Krogh. “We are confident that players in the South African market are immediately going to recognize the unique and innovative user experience offered by our technology.

“The growth of gaming on mobile devices has been exponential, and our technology has been developed to offer the optimal mobile experience. We anticipate significant revenue in this market now that we have officially launched in South Africa, and are extremely excited to work with IGL to on-board operators over the coming months.”

IGL chief executive Marc Plaxton-Harrison added: “With regulatory approval in place, we are delighted to now have launched Playgon’s Vegas Lounge premium suite of mobile live dealer casino games and providing our South African market with an exciting new offering.

“Our goal is to offer operators the most innovative and exciting technologies for their players to play and we believe Playgon will be extremely well received by our growing clientele.”

Shares in Playgon Games Inc. (CVE:DEAL) closed 1 per cent lower at CAD$0.50 per share Thursday.