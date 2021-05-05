Microgaming’s Mega Moolah sets new €19.4m payout record

A Belgian player on Napoleon Sports & Casino has won a record €19.4m payout on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah progressive jackpot.

The eight-figure sum marks the largest ever jackpot win on Microgaming’s Mega Moolah and surpasses the previous record payout of €17.9m in October 2015.

The jackpot was won on Microgaming’s Absolootly Mad: Mega Moolah slot, which was developed exclusively for Microgaming by Triple Edge Studios and launched in May 2020.

“We’re absolootly delighted to see Mega Moolah make history once again with its latest record-breaking win, and what an incredible win it is - €19.4m,” said Microgaming CEO John Coleman. “That’s the largest jackpot payout in an online slot of all time. Congrats to the player, and well done to Napoleon Sports & Casino on their second Mega jackpot win on our network in as many weeks.”

Microgaming’s progressive jackpot network has now paid out more than €1.3bn across all jackpots, tiers and games to date.

“This is a historic day for Napoleon Sports & Casino,” said Napoleon Sports & Casino CEO Tim De Borle. “We are completely over the moon. The winner of the Mega Moolah jackpot read about our player winning €2 million+ with the WowPot and pursued his own dreams and luck on the other Microgaming jackpot-giant Mega Moolah.

“It almost feels like our site has become “the home of the jackpot”. This record breaking jackpot is the absolute highlight of the amazing partnership we have with Microgaming.”