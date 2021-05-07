GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games, Lightning Box, Booongo, Spinomenal and ESA Gaming.

Scientific Games / 25syv

Scientific Games has agreed a deal to integrate more than 3,000 games with Danish operator 25syv.

The integration will see games such as 88 Fortunes, Dancing Drums and Raging Rhino made available to the operator via the SG OpenGaming platform.

“Scientific Games boasts the most comprehensive library of content and we are delighted that our Danish players will be able to access this array of cutting edge content to add to our entertainment offering in gaming and sports betting that we know will resonate with our players,” said 25syv chief product officer Erman Bozdogan.

Dylan Slaney, senior vice president of gaming for SG Digital said: “25syv are a highly-regarded operator in the Nordics and we are delighted to be bringing our first-class content to players in Denmark alongside 25syv and this deal further demonstrates our commitment to working with leading operators across the globe, offering their players unparalleled gaming experiences.”

Greentube / Casino Lugano

Novomatic’s interactive division Greentube has expanded its presence in Switzerland with the launch of its games with Casino Lugano’s swiss4win.ch brand.

The integration sees Greentube’s Book of Ra deluxe, Lucky Lady’s Charm deluxe and Super Cherry games initially launch with the operator, to be followed by the roll out of Super Cherry 5000 and Book of Ra Magic.

“Switzerland has quickly turned into one of our most successful markets to date and we are pleased to be furthering our reach with another well-respected brand in the country’s sector,” said Greentube chief financial officer and chief games officer Michael Bauer. “Our market-leading games have proven to be a valuable addition to our partners’ platforms, and this collaboration will no doubt see Casino Lugano continue to gain traction in the online space.”

Casinò Lugano CEO and board member Gianmaria Frapolli added: “We knew from the very start of launching swiss4win.ch that we wanted to offer Greentube’s renowned online casino games, since titles from the Book of Ra and Super Cherry series are already favourites in our land-based venues.

“Our players are going to love playing their classic slots online and we look forward to launching more of the modern, interactive content that is promised from their exciting roadmap.”

BF Games / Rootz

BF Games has launched its slot portfolio with Rootz’s online casino brands Wildz and Caxino, going live with titles including Book of Gods, Royal Crown and Stunning Hot.

“We are really impressed with the performance of Wildz and Caxino and how quickly they have established a big fan base,” said BF Games head of business development Claudia Melcaru. “Adding our content to their existing offering will bring our games in front of new audiences and we are excited to work together to further enhance our reach.”

Rootz casino manager Joakim Helenelund said: “We are always eager to add exciting and dynamic suppliers to our casinos to ensure we offer a wide range of games that appeal to our growing customer base. BF Games provides an extensive portfolio of classic and modern titles that we are certain will resonate well with our customers.”

Oryx Gaming / Logrand Entertainment Group

Bragg Gaming’s Oryx Gaming has strengthened its presence in Mexico through a new deal with Logrand Entertainment Group’s online arm Strendus Casino.

The operator will gain access to Oryx’s exclusive RGS offering, which provides content from studios including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, Peter & Sons, and Arcadem. Strendus will also implement Oryx’s portfolio of virtual lottery products in the near future.

“Further strengthening our foothold in Mexico is exciting for us as we continue to solidify our position as a global supplier,” said Oryx Gaming managing director Matevž Mazij. “Strendus Casino is a reputable and well-known brand and we’re thrilled to extend their offering with our engaging and entertaining content from our sought after RGS studios.”

Logrand Entertainment Group online products manager Eduardo Pelaez said: “We pride ourselves in offering a comprehensive product to our customers and our casino tab and lottery offering will become a lot more attractive with the addition of ORYX’s dynamic content.”

Lightning Box / Betway

Lightning Box has agreed a deal to roll-out some of its most popular games with Betway through an integration with SG Digital, including titles such as Chicken Fox5x Skillstar, Kalahari Safari, Eagle Sun and Lightning Leopard.

“Our games have been popular with Betway’s customers for some time and we’re very pleased to now offer them more of the same via our good friends at SG Digital,” said Lightning Box CEO and co-founder Peter Causley. “They are getting proven performers that have maintained their popularity in a number of regulated markets and we look forward to seeing them establish a fan base here too.”

SG Digital commercial account director Christian Croft said: “Lightning Box’s content is popular wherever it is played and I’m sure Betway will benefit greatly from adding it to their portfolio.”

Booongo / DoradoBet

Booongo has taken its slot portfolio live with Peruvian operator DoradoBet, including popular Hold and Win titles Dragon Pearls and Aztec Sun, as well as recent release 3 Coins.

“DoradoBet is an exciting operator and we’re delighted to partner with them as we look to continue to grow across Latin America,” said Booongo commercial director Sebastian Damian. “Our offering has been received extremely well on the continent and its fantastic to work with dedicated, innovative partners. We look forward to enjoying a strong relationship going forward.

DoradoBet head of new business Jose Luis Osorio said: “We’re consistently on the lookout for immersive content and Booongo’s collection of Hold and Win titles offer something unique for our players.

“With an exciting roadmap ahead and a detailed gamification suite, we’re thrilled to be partners with Booongo and eagerly await our player’s responses to its titles.”

Spinomenal / Gaming1

Gaming1 has expanded its platform with new content from Spinomenal, including titles such as Demi-Gods IV, Book of Rebirth, Majestic Kings and latest release Age of Pirates.

“This partnership with Spinomenal instantly gives us an attractive and varied portfolio of some of the best slot games and allows us to provide operators with a significant chunk of innovative content that is highly market-driven,” said Sabri Tekaya, managing director of Gaming 1 Malta. “Apart from bolstering our international expansion this will facilitate demand in all our markets.”

Spinomenal CEO Lior Shvartz added: “We find this partnership highly valuable for us. We are delighted to be teaming up with a strong partner to extend our reach in regulated markets. Gaming1 has an impressive footprint across regulated markets and we are looking forward to great results from this partnership and certain that it will increase our understanding about regulated markets which in turn, will help us to create more new, creative, and fun games.”

ESA Gaming / Octavian Lab

ESA Gaming has agreed a new integration deal with platform provider Octavian Lab.

“We are very pleased to be growing our global footprint with such a respected partner and we are confident that our titles will really engage all their players. We look forward to a long and productive relationship,” said ESA Gaming business development manager Maria Luisa Malfasi.

Octavian Lab CEO Emanuele Nocentelli added: “We’re enthusiastic about this partnership as ESA Gaming has been building an excellent reputation as a games provider with an outstanding product that will diversify our gaming portfolio and our customers’ offer.”