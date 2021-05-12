Pragmatic Play and Kaizen Gaming expand partnership

Kaizen Gaming had agreed a new deal to gain access to popular live casino games from Pragmatic Play, including gameshow style titles Mega Wheel and ONE Blackjack.

Customers of Kaizen Gaming's Stoiximan and Betano brands gain access to Pragmatic Play's live casino products for the first time, with the Stoiximan brand also benefiting from a direct integration of slots.

Lena Yasir, vice president of Malta Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re very pleased to partner with one of Europe’s leading operators in Kaizen, as we take two verticals live across two leading brands.

“It’s a real testament to the strength of our offering that we can expand partnerships so quickly and smoothly, and we look forward to working together for a long time.”

Dimokratis Papadimos, RNG Casino Manager at Kaizen Gaming, said: “Pragmatic Play’s slot offering has performed well for us, so we’re delighted to not only take their games via direct integration, but to also add its outstanding Live Casino offering.

"Providing an optimum experience to those who trust us for their entertainment is a key objective for our customer centric approach and collaboration with Pragmatic Play is proven to be instrumental on this one. We can’t wait to enjoy a fruitful relationship for many years to come.”