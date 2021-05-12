This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
NetEnt
NetEnt
BetConstruct
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming

Pragmatic Play and Kaizen Gaming expand partnership

12th May 2021 8:10 am GMT
NetEnt

Kaizen Gaming had agreed a new deal to gain access to popular live casino games from Pragmatic Play, including gameshow style titles Mega Wheel and ONE Blackjack.

Customers of Kaizen Gaming's Stoiximan and Betano brands gain access to Pragmatic Play's live casino products for the first time, with the Stoiximan brand also benefiting from a direct integration of slots.

Lena Yasir, vice president of Malta Operations at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re very pleased to partner with one of Europe’s leading operators in Kaizen, as we take two verticals live across two leading brands.

“It’s a real testament to the strength of our offering that we can expand partnerships so quickly and smoothly, and we look forward to working together for a long time.”

Dimokratis Papadimos, RNG Casino Manager at Kaizen Gaming, said: “Pragmatic Play’s slot offering has performed well for us, so we’re delighted to not only take their games via direct integration, but to also add its outstanding Live Casino offering.  

"Providing an optimum experience to those who trust us for their entertainment is a key objective for our customer centric approach and collaboration with Pragmatic Play is proven to be instrumental on this one. We can’t wait to enjoy a fruitful relationship for many years to come.”

Related Tags
iGaming Kaizen Gaming Live Casino Pragmatic Play Slots
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Pragmatic Play titles set for Slingo treatment under new partnership

GI Games Round-up: Nolimit City, iSoftBet, OneTouch and more

GI Games Round-up: Greentube, Lucksome, High 5 Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Relax Gaming, Ezugi, Fantasma and more

Pragmatic Play launches Buffalo King Megaways

GI Games Round-up: Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Scientific Games and more

GI Games Integrations: Spearhead Studios, Fantasma Games and more

Fast Track to provide player engagement solution to DoubleUp

GI Games Round-up: Pragmatic Play, BF Games, Fantasma Games

Pragmatic Play expands Latin America footprint with Doncashino deal

Pragmatic Play adds live casino to GGPoker supply deal

Pragmatic Solutions enters Germany with Kling Automaten

Pragmatic Play signs White Hat Gaming slots and live casino deal

GI Games Round-up: Pariplay, Pragmatic Play, Skywind and more

GI Games Integrations: Pragmatic Play, Greentube, Quik Gaming and more

Wazdan
G2E
Sportradar
Greentube
Digitain
BTObet
NetEnt
BigTimeGaming
Relax Gaming