Greentube’s StarGames integrates IDnow customer ID solution

ID verification platform provider IDnow has agreed a deal to integrate its customer identification and verification solutions with Greentube’s German-facing consumer brand StarGames.de.

Supporting the operator’s entry into the German iGaming market, the integration ensures that Stargames.de is compliant with newly enacted responsible gambling and anti-money laundering regulations.

The site will utilise IDnow's VideoIdent and NFC-based eID solutions to provide users freedom of choice when it comes to identity verification, with the integration also enabling Greentube to carry out semi-automated KYC checks on customers to ensure the integrity of the StarGames.de brand.

“The German market launch is only a few months away and getting StarGames.de ready and equipped is on the top of our agenda,” said StarGames.de brand manager Laszlo Pados. “Implementing the required KYC and AML processes is the basis for safe and secure online gambling and the foundation to our successful German operations.

“IDnow offers a smooth, customer-friendly solution that is fully compliant with German regulations, so it was an easy decision to make when choosing our partner for customer verification solutions.”

IDnow director of global gaming and sales for the UK and Ireland, Roger Tyrzyk, commented: “As experts in KYC and AML compliance in Germany, we are uniquely positioned to help launch StarGames.de to the German market.

“Whilst it is important for us to provide our clients with an outstanding user experience, this integration will ensure Greentube fulfils all the requirements ahead of new legislation in July for its nationwide licence application. Finding the right balance for operators is our sweet spot. We support Greentube to balance those requirements in an efficient and scalable way, while knowing the solutions implemented meet the highest standards in the industry.”

StarGames is currently licensed by the German state of Schleswig-Holstein and the Malta Gaming Authority and is preparing to apply for a national licence in Germany.