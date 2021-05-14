GI Games Integrations: Pariplay, Playzido, Spin Games and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Pariplay, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Playzido, Spin Games, iSoftBet, Quik Gaming, Tom Horn Gaming, ESA Gaming, WorldMatch, Real Dealer Studios and Playgon Games.

Pariplay / Codere

Aspire Global’s Pariplay has gone live in Colombia with Codere, with over 120 slots launched with the operator.

"We see LatAm as a market with great growth potential and our teaming up with Codere Colombia is very significant in increasing the audience for our games in the region," said Pariplay chief commercial officer Christine Lewis. "By going live with such a leading presence in the market, we are confident that the performance of our portfolio of games will continue to go from strength to strength."

Codere casino product manager Sarit Adania said: "Pariplay’s slots will help to diversify our slots portfolio in Colombia and we know that these games are popular with players here. This is an alliance that we believe will bear fruit for both parties in a region that is seeing online gaming grow at a rapid pace."

Evoplay / Slots.io

Evoplay has launched its first slot games in Estonia’s regulated iGaming market through a new partnership with Coingaming Group’s Slots.io, including top performing titles such as Hot777, Eleven Princesses and Fruit Nova.

“We’re delighted to partner with Slots.io, a well-deserved market leader based in a key market we’ve been looking forward to entering quite some time,” said Evoplay chief commercial officer Vladimir Malakchi. “Agreements such as this are integral to our success, and with a growing library of high-quality products, we believe that our content adds significant value to each of our partners.”

Slots.io retention manager Sveinung Axelsen added: “We couldn’t be more excited to integrate Evoplay’s pioneering collection of slot titles, which will provide our customers with unrivalled gaming experiences.

“Evoplay places its partners at the heart of its operations, and the signing of a comprehensive content deal with the supplier marks a great milestone for us in our quest to offer the best games available.”

Pragmatic Play / Jogos da Sorte

Pragmatic Play has expanded its footprint in Brazil after agreeing a new commercial deal to deliver its slots, live casino and virtual sports games to operator Jogos da Sorte.

“Brazil is one of the most exciting iGaming markets in not just Latin America, but the entire world and we’re delighted to partner with Jogos da Sorte,” said Pragmatic Play vice president of Latin American operations Victor Arias. “It is very exciting to keep growing our operator base in such country, and we’re very happy with the momentum we’ve generated.”

Jogos da Sorte CEO Henrique Bergoc said: “We’re always on the lookout for innovative and exciting content for our casino and are delighted to partner with Pragmatic Play, which has a comprehensive multi-product offering.”

Playzido / Aspire Global

Playzido has agreed a new partnership to launch its portfolio of games across Aspire Global’s platform, including its exclusive Deal or No Deal games and growing range of Megaways titles.

“We are delighted to be launching with Aspire Global, undoubtedly a huge name in the iGaming arena,” said Playzido managing director Stuart Banks. “Their vast network of operators will further expand the reach of Playzido’s rapidly growing games portfolio and we look forward to building a close relationship with the team going forward.”

Aspire Global chief operating officer Antoine Bonello commented: “Playzido is a great addition to our portfolio. These titles will further enhance our current offering, increasing the breadth of content available to our partners and end users.”

Spin Games / Galaxy Gaming

Spin Games has entered into a content licensing agreement to deploy Galaxy Gaming’s popular table games in North America.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Galaxy Gaming to expand our content portfolio with their premium table game content,” said Kent Young, CEO and chairman of Spin Games, which is in the process of being acquired by Bragg Gaming. “As iGaming continues to expand throughout North America, we are focused on expanding the game options we provide to our customers and look forward to integrating Galaxy’s games with our RGS.”

iSoftBet / Casino Days

iSoftBet has seen its slot portfolio go live with Rhino Entertainment’s Casino Days brand, including top performing titles such as Gold Digger, Aztec Gold Extra Gold Megaways and newest release Super Reel Spin It Hot.

“We’re delighted to partner with Rhino Entertainment as we expand the footprint of our games offering globally,” said iSoftBet head of business development Lars Kollind. “With innovative, varied content, incorporating Hold and Win and Megaways products, backed up by our market-leading iNgame tool, we feel we add significant value to all our operator partners, and look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Rhino Entertainment.”

iSoftBet / SuperSeven

iSoftBet has also entered into an agreement to integrate its content with operator SuperSeven.

“We are delighted to take our proprietary offering live with SuperSeven,” said iSoftBet's Lars Kollind. “They are aligned with our values of delivering amazing, fun experiences in a professional way and we look forward to working with them.”

SuperSeven head of business development Emilie Zamponi added: “At SuperSeven, we look to provide our players with a modern, trustworthy product offering, and partnering with suppliers of iSoftBet’s stature is key to this process.”

Quik Gaming / EnergyCasino

Quik Gaming has agreed to roll out its live dealer games with operator EnergyCasino.

“We look forward to working with Quik Gaming,” said EnergyCasino casino operational manager Marcin Sobieraj. “Quik’s games offers a gaming experience which we are convinced that will appeal to all type of players because of the different layers of playability and overall game experience.”

Tom Horn Gaming / Paf

Tom Horn Gaming has signed its latest content partnership with Paf to integrate titles such as 243 Crystal Fruits, Sweet Crush and Wolf Sierra with the Nordic-based operator.

“Joining forces with Paf provides a gateway to a number of jurisdictions, especially in the Nordics, where we are seeing increasing demand for our games,” said Tom Horn Gaming CEO Ondrej Lapides. “The partnership with the leading responsible operator strengthens our services footprint and facilitates further market penetration.”

ESA Gaming / Casino Portugal

ESA Gaming has launched its EasySwipe titles in Portugal for the first time through a deal with Casino Portugal, including top performing title Fruit Staxx.

“Entering new markets is a key focus for us this year as we look to further expand the reach of our products,” said ESA Gaming director Zorica Smallwood. “Portugal is a market of great potential and we are excited to make inroads into the country together with Casino Portugal, a leading and highly regarded local operator. We look forward to introducing our EasySwipe portfolio for the first time to their customers.”

WorldMatch / Cristaltec

WorldMatch has agreed a deal to develop and distribute online slots based on Cristaltec’s land-based AWP titles.

“We’re very proud of this achievement, we have always believed in the potential to combine the quality and recognizability of retail games with the online distribution channel and the results of SlotBar products are proving us right,” said WorldMatch CEO Andrea Boratto. “We’re completely satisfied of our outcome as aggregators of land-based products, and seeing land-based competitors like Octavian and Cristaltec both relying on us for the conversion and online marketing of their most successful products really made us realize our potential.”

Real Dealer Studios / Delasport

Real Dealer Studios has agreed a deal to integrate its content with Delasport’s platform, including games such as Real Baccarat, the Fortune Finder money-wheel series and newest release Multifire Auto Roulette.

“Delasport is an established and respected platform and content provider used by some of the largest gambling brands in the world to power their sites. Adding our content to its portfolio is therefore a milestone moment,” said Real Dealer Studios chief product officer Shane Cotter. “This deal significantly increases the distribution of our innovative and unique content and will allow Delasport’s partners to deliver a truly authentic and engaging online casino experience to their players.”

Playgon Games / Swintt

Playgon Games has integrated its Vegas Lounge live casino offering with Glitnor Gaming-owned aggregator platform Swintt.

“We’re delighted to be delivering an industry-leading live dealer product in SwinttLive, powered by Playgon, to our customers and offering the best mobile-focused casino games on the market,” said Swintt chief commercial officer David Mann. “Swintt is focused on providing the very best for players and operators alike and through SwinttLive we are raising the bar for live dealer products.”