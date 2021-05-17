LeoVegas partners Caesars Entertainment for New Jersey launch

Stockholm-listed gaming operator LeoVegas will launch its first US operations in New Jersey through a market access deal with Caesars Entertainment.

The New Jersey iGaming site will operate on LeoVegas’ proprietary platform which is being certified by regulatory authorities in the state and is expected to launch in the first half of next year.

“We are proud to finally be able to share our plans to establish ourselves in the USA. We think the time and partner are right to launch ‘The King of Casino’ in the USA,” said LeoVegas group chief executive Gustaf Hagman.

“The American market has immense growth potential, and players are just now discovering online gaming. In the USA, too, we will focus on what we are best at – offering an innovative, world-class gaming experience directly in mobile phones. Establishing ourselves with our proprietary platform is a strategic decision, and we know from other markets that having full control over our technology is a key competitive advantage.”

Shares in LeoVegas AB (STO:LEO) were trading 2.69 per cent higher on the news at SEK41.22 per share in Stockholm early Monday morning.