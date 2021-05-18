GAN agrees exclusive iGaming distribution deal with Ainsworth

New York-listed gaming technology supplier GAN has agreed a multi-year deal to serve as the exclusive distributor of Ainsworth Game Technology’s slots to iGaming operators in the United States.

The agreement gives GAN the sole right to distribute Ainsworth’s portfolio of more than 70 slot titles in regulated US online gaming markets, including future game releases, offering players online access to popular land-based slots from the Australian supplier.

GAN said that the deal will increase its overall ‘take rate’ on B2B gross operator revenue from iGaming and give it a fast-growing share of existing iGaming revenues from operators who are not already clients of GAN.

“Today’s announcement recognizes the benefit of marrying our distribution to Ainsworth’s content and is an important step toward disrupting existing distribution channels in the U.S. online gaming space,” said GAN chief commercial officer Jeff Berman.

“This agreement ensures that GAN possesses differentiated and exclusive access to what we believe will be an ever-growing focus on recognized retail gaming content naturally sought-after by Americans engaged in playing online casino games. Our goal is to continue to build a leading portfolio of U.S. casino games to benefit our diverse clients and establish ourselves as exclusive providers of premier U.S. content.”

Jason Lim, general manager of Online at Ainsworth, added: “Our agreement with GAN is a testament to their leading online distribution across the U.S. iGaming States as well as our industry-leading collection of slot games and emphasizes the importance of exclusive gaming content in a competitive industry. Games such the QuickSpin brand of wheel games, Pan Chang, Lucky Break and Kanga Cash offer exciting and unique experiences for our players around the world. We are thrilled to be partnering with GAN to further solidify each of our leading positions in the industry.”

Shares in GAN Ltd. (NSQ:GAN) closed 1.18 per cent higher at $16.23 per share in New York Monday, while shares in Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd. (ASX:AGI) closed 2.22 per cent lower at AUD$0.88 per share in Sydney Tuesday.