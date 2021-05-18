This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Pariplay targets US iGaming expansion with Amelco integration

18th May 2021 10:22 am GMT
NetEnt

Aspire Global-owned aggregator and content provider Pariplay is looking to expand its presence in the United States through a new partnership with sportsbook provider Amelco.

The deal will see Amelco integrate Pariplay’s Fusion platform into its wider full-service offering, gaining access to over 12,000 games from leading third-party suppliers as well as Pariplay’s top proprietary titles.

Pariplay’s content is already live in New Jersey, with Pennsylvania and Michigan soon to follow.

“We’re very happy to partner with Pariplay, who brings a wealth of experience and a highly impressive platform to expand our offering,” said Brandon Walker, head of Amelco US. “This deal is testament to our continued plans to expand across the US, as we aim to offer one of the most comprehensive sportsbook, casino and PAM platforms available stateside.”

Aspire Global CEO Tsachi Maimon commented: “This is yet another significant step in our strategy to establish a presence and build our brands in the US market. The US iGaming market is growing at an impressive rate and our objective is to be at forefront of the developments.”

Shares in Aspire Global plc (STO:ASPIRE) were trading 2.39 per cent higher at SEK64.20 per share in Stockholm Tuesday morning.

