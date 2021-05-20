This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Wazdan expands Romanian presence with Crowd Entertainment deal

20th May 2021 9:15 am GMT
Gaming supplier Wazdan has secured a new content deal in Romania with Crowd Entertainment's online casino brands Princess Casino and CashPot.

Extending its reach in Romania, Wazdan has made 41 of its certified games available to the two brands, including Larry the Leprachaun, as well as Clover Lady and Unicorn Reels, both of which feature the supplier's Hold the Jackpot mechanic.

"We're focused on growing with partners that align with our goals and are delighted to expand with two brands in Romania," said Wazdan chief commercial officer Andrzej Hyla. "Our product range offers plenty of diversity through innovative mechanics and we're looking forward to enjoying a strong relationship with Crowd Entertainment for the foreseeable future."

Crowd Entertainment CRM marketing manager Daniela Asaftei added: "We are delighted to start this collaboration with Wazdan. As the fastest growing online casino on the Romanian market.

"We at Crowd Entertainment are always striving to offer the newest slots, the greatest promotions and the best user experience to our players. Together with Wazdan, we are confident that we can reach the highest level of performance."

Wazdan's expansion in Romania follows the supplier's recent debut in Denmark's regulated iGaming market through its launch with operator 25syv.

