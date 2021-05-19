This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Relax Gaming releases new Sails of Fortune slot

19th May 2021 10:27 am GMT
NetEnt

Leading casino games provider Relax Gaming has released a new seafaring title, Sails of Fortune.

The game takes players on a pirate-filled adventure across the seven seas with 7,776 ways to win, guided by Mystery Maps and respins.

Eight free spins are awarded when three scatter symbols land anywhere on the reels, and another is awarded for each additional scatter.

Treasure chest coin symbols appear on the fifth reel in Free Spins and are stowed away until three are collected, which then upgrades the Expanding Mystery Maps to reveal one extra symbol per reel, awarding an additional Free Spin with each upgrade.

“The combination of mystery symbols and respins have paired well in the past and we hope that this time will be no different,” said Relax Gaming chief product officer Simon Hammon.

“Sails of Fortune has all the gameplay allure that our customers have come to expect from our products and we think our fans will love this stylish new adventure.”

